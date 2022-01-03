Xbox Reveals Titles Hitting Game Pass On Release

I don’t know about you, but I’m keen as a bean for what the Xbox Game Pass has to offer in 2022.

As we know, 2022 is set to be an absolutely ripper year for video game releases. If anything, it’s almost overwhelming. So many games to play, so little time to play them. Another thing is the whole ‘buying the game’ deal. With so many great games on the way, our wallets are screaming, crying, throwing up, shitting themselves, etc. Luckily, the folks over at Microsoft have us covered as they’ve announced a bunch of games that will be available from Day One to play on the Xbox Game Pass.

While the company hasn’t announced every single game that will be available on the platform in 2022, they have given us a look into the day one releases that will be dropping. Personally, I love the thrill of waiting each month to see the new games on offer. Anywho, here are the titles we’ll be seeing on the Xbox Game Pass platform at launch in 2022.

Confirmed release dates/windows

The Anacrusis – January 13

Pupperazzi – January 20

Windjammers 2 – January 20

Shredders – February

Edge of Eternity – February 10

Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17

Weird West – March 31

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Autumn

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28

Midnight Fight Express – Winter

Redfall – Winter

Scorn – October

Starfield – November 11

Confirmed releases for 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Bushiden

Chinatown Detective Agency

Crusader Kings 3

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

Hello Neighbor 2

Loot River

Nobody Saves The World

Party Animals

Pigeon Simulator

Replaced

Signalis

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

Somerville

Trek to Yomi

As described, some of these games have concrete release dates in place, while others have seasonal release windows or vague ‘coming-this-year’ indicators. Regardless, we’re pumped to see titles like the long-awaited Starfield hitting Game Pass on day one. I’m personally very excited to see Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery hitting Game Pass, as I believe everybody should be able to experience Grace Buxner’s Frog Detective games which are masterpieces in their own right.

The Xbox Game Pass will also be saying goodbye to Desperados 3, Ghost Of A Tale (PC only), Mount & Blade: Warband, Pandemic: The Board Game, and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC only) in the middle of this month, so if there’s anything there that piques your interest, get on them quick.