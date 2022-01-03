Xbox Reveals Titles Hitting Game Pass On Release

I don’t know about you, but I’m keen as a bean for what the Xbox Game Pass has to offer in 2022.
As we know, 2022 is set to be an absolutely ripper year for video game releases. If anything, it’s almost overwhelming. So many games to play, so little time to play them. Another thing is the whole ‘buying the game’ deal. With so many great games on the way, our wallets are screaming, crying, throwing up, shitting themselves, etc. Luckily, the folks over at Microsoft have us covered as they’ve announced a bunch of games that will be available from Day One to play on the Xbox Game Pass.
While the company hasn’t announced every single game that will be available on the platform in 2022, they have given us a look into the day one releases that will be dropping. Personally, I love the thrill of waiting each month to see the new games on offer. Anywho, here are the titles we’ll be seeing on the Xbox Game Pass platform at launch in 2022.
Confirmed release dates/windows
- The Anacrusis – January 13
- Pupperazzi – January 20
- Windjammers 2 – January 20
- Shredders – February
- Edge of Eternity – February 10
- Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17
- Weird West – March 31
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Autumn
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28
- Midnight Fight Express – Winter
- Redfall – Winter
- Scorn – October
- Starfield – November 11
Confirmed releases for 2022
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Atomic Heart
- Bushiden
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Crusader Kings 3
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Loot River
- Nobody Saves The World
- Party Animals
- Pigeon Simulator
- Replaced
- Signalis
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- Somerville
- Trek to Yomi
As described, some of these games have concrete release dates in place, while others have seasonal release windows or vague ‘coming-this-year’ indicators. Regardless, we’re pumped to see titles like the long-awaited Starfield hitting Game Pass on day one. I’m personally very excited to see Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery hitting Game Pass, as I believe everybody should be able to experience Grace Buxner’s Frog Detective games which are masterpieces in their own right.
The Xbox Game Pass will also be saying goodbye to Desperados 3, Ghost Of A Tale (PC only), Mount & Blade: Warband, Pandemic: The Board Game, and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC only) in the middle of this month, so if there’s anything there that piques your interest, get on them quick.
