2021 Saw A 31% Increase In VR-Related Insurance Claims

Please, be careful the next time you slip on a virtual reality headset and go jumping into the latest MMO craze or Beat Saber. Otherwise, you might end up hurting yourself, someone else, or breaking something. If so, you won’t be alone. According to an insurance company in the UK, VR-related claims are on the rise, with a large spike occurring in 2021.

As reported by The Guardian, 2021 saw a 31% increase in the number of VR-related insurance claims. This data comes from insurance company Aviva who told the UK outlet that it saw a large uptick in folks bashing into and breaking valuable pieces of furniture or TVs.

According to Kelly Whittington, a director at Aviva UK, this is a common trend as new gadgets and entertainment products become popular. “In the past, we’ve seen similar trends involving consoles with handsets, fitness games, and even the likes of rogue fidget spinners,” Whittington told The Guardian.

Read More: The 12 Best PC Virtual Reality Games

Since 2016, according to Aviva, VR-related insurance claims have gone up by 68%. The most common claims often involve broken TVs as people swing about wildly, trying to kill zombies or aliens, or other players. The average VR-related claim is about $US922 ($1,280) (£650.)

Aviva warns folks to be more careful when playing VR and to be sure the area around them is clear. It also, unsurprisingly, suggests folks add accidental damage cover to their home insurance plans. I suggest you just clear out an area and maybe hide the expensive stuff in your room before hopping into Arizona Sunshine.

It shouldn’t come as a shock to hear from Aviva that, as the Oculus Quest 2 continues to sell well, 2022 has already seen an increase in VR-related claims. It’s likely that as VR tech becomes cheaper and more accessible, more people will end up breaking stuff or kicking things while enjoying the metaverse.