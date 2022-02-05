5 Extracurricular Activities To Test Your Marvel Obsession

The MCU fandom is passionate, to say the least. Fans have consistently sent movies to the top of the box office, sent themselves to the ER in crying fits, and even gotten into physical altercations over spoilers.

While that level of dedication may seem whacky on the outside to some, to those embedded in the fandom, it’s business as usual. Side note — if you genuinely struggle to see the fun in it all, I question whether you have a heart, but anywho.

If you’ve spent the summer dabbling in the recent Spider-Man hype and have the urge to take your obsession that next step further but don’t know how — here are a couple of things you can do.

Re-Watch All The Movies In Order

Considering the vast number of characters and overlapping storylines in the MCU, if you watch one movie isolated without seeing others, you’re likely missing out on some essential context.

Knowing exactly when and why things have happened and how the hell everyone is connected is vital to show off your deep level of understanding for all things MCU. To do so, watching all 27 movies in chronological order is an excellent place to start.

Kotaku Australia put together a nifty guide outlining the chronological order to watch each movie back in 2020, detailing everything from the various phases of the MCU to which are the most important movies to watch. Go forth and binge.

Read The Comics

There are approximately 27,000 comics that exist within the Marvel universe. That’s a gigantic amount of content to consume. While some have taken the plunge to read them all, picking out a few that interest you is probably a good place to start. Besides, the comics are where it all began.

In an interview in 2017, former Disney CEO Bob Iger said that “Marvel Studios had the rights to 7,000 characters”, meaning you could probably get a better scope and understanding of just how vast and interconnected the whole thing is.

Wear Your Obsession On Your Sleeve (Literally)

You can talk about your Marvel obsession all you like, but physically wearing it is a good way to solidify your loyalty to the world. Of course, you could do this through cosplay. However, walking around your office in a homemade Iron Man suit probably isn’t the best move.

You could integrate it into your obsession into your everyday attire, fitting out your jackets with pitches, your lanyards with badges, or even sussing out Pandora’s new Marvel collection, which features a range of adorable character charms and jewellery pieces paying homage to the MCU.

Pandora has also gone an extra step to develop a multi-mission digital experience, where players seek to save the world by destroying the Infinity Gauntlet — you’ll also go into the running to win a bracelet from the Marvel collection for every mission completed, which is an added bonus.

Plan Your Next Holiday Around Marvel

Planning your holiday around any theme is the best way to do it — let’s face it, heading to a location without a goal to immerse yourself in can be pretty dull.

Book a trip to Dubai’s Marvel Indoor Theme park that opened in August 2016 and boasts rides like Spider-Man Doc Ock’s Revenge and Thor’s Thunder Spin (which all look entirely epic). Or, of course, you could head to the Avengers Campus in Disneyland.

Listen To One Of The Hundreds Of Marvel Podcasts

There are hundreds of incredible MCU-related podcasts available for your indulgence right now. They all approach the MCU from a slightly different angle, including Women of the MCU, to unpacking wild fan theories. It could be a good way to keep up on all the related MCU goss as well, as film makers and others deep within the process will often make appearances to discuss upcoming projects and address rumours.