Aussie Game Cult Of The Lamb Coming To Consoles

Previously announced for PC, Cult of the Lamb by Australian developer Massive Monster will now come to consoles as well.

Cult of the Lamb is a 2D roguelite dungeon crawler. Players control a possessed lamb who is saved from certain doom by a mysterious stranger. In return for their life, the lamb must build a loyal following in the stranger’s name, felling false prophets and recruiting fresh disciples into their new Cult. Every journey into the game’s wider world grows more and more challenging. Roving hordes of enemies and rival cults lie in wait for the moment to cut you down to size.

It’s a fun hook to be sure. Hey, an animated trailer:

The developers announced the game would come to consoles during Steam Next Fest. It will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and the Nintendo Switch, later this year. It was originally announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live in August last year.

Massive Monster has offices in Melbourne and in the UK. Cult of the Lamb is being produced and developed with assistance from Film Victoria and the Victorian State Government. If you like what you see, you can wishlist it on Steam right over here.