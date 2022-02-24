See Games Differently

Aussie Game Cult Of The Lamb Coming To Consoles

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: February 25, 2022 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:aussie game devs
aussie gamesaustralian gamescult of the lambindie gamesmassive monstermelbournePlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5Xboxxbox gamesxbox onexbox one gamesxbox series sxbox series s gamesxbox series xxbox series x games
Aussie Game Cult Of The Lamb Coming To Consoles

Previously announced for PC, Cult of the Lamb by Australian developer Massive Monster will now come to consoles as well.

Cult of the Lamb is a 2D roguelite dungeon crawler. Players control a possessed lamb who is saved from certain doom by a mysterious stranger. In return for their life, the lamb must build a loyal following in the stranger’s name, felling false prophets and recruiting fresh disciples into their new Cult. Every journey into the game’s wider world grows more and more challenging. Roving hordes of enemies and rival cults lie in wait for the moment to cut you down to size.

It’s a fun hook to be sure. Hey, an animated trailer:

The developers announced the game would come to consoles during Steam Next Fest. It will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and the Nintendo Switch, later this year. It was originally announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live in August last year.

Massive Monster has offices in Melbourne and in the UK. Cult of the Lamb is being produced and developed with assistance from Film Victoria and the Victorian State Government. If you like what you see, you can wishlist it on Steam right over here.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.