The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Pokemon Legends Arceus for $68, Halo Infinite for $74.90 and Horizon Forbidden West for $78.
Table of Contents
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $49 (down from $149.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- Deathloop – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring (PS5) – $79.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $78 (down from $109.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $78 (down from $94.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $59 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $109 (down from $119.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $139 (down from $159.95)
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – now $499 (down from $539.95)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Switch Online – now $449 (down from $560.90, if bought separately)
- Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition) – now $429 (down from $469.95)
Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Crash Bandicoot: N-Same Trilogy – now $49 (down from $69.95)
- Bravely Default II – now $51 (down from $79.95)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth Controller – now $67.69 (down from $89.95)
- SanDisk EVO Plus MicroSD (256GB) – now $47.49 (down from $89.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring – $79.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – now $5 (down from $20.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – now $88 (down from $99.95)
- Tales of Arise – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $399 (usually around $459 to $499)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $525 (usually around $649)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – now $739 (usually around $799)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB RS 16GB Memory – now $119 (down from $162)
- Seagate IronWolf SATA3 3.5″ Hard Drive (4TB) – now $128.75 (down from $159)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair Void Elite 7.1 Surround Sound Headset – now $97.94 (down from $129)
- Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
- Razer Kraken X Headset – now $49 (down from $89)
Keyboard deals
- Logitech G G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $239 (down from $379.95)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $289 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169 (down from $299.95)
- Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169 (down from $249.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $99 (down from $179.95)
Laptop and tablet deals
- Dell G15 5515 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, RTX 3050) – now $1,211.25 (down from $1,499)
- Dell G15 5515 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060) – now $2,123.75 (down from $2,299)
- MSI GF75 Thin Laptop – now $1,880.88 (down from $2,300)
- MSI GT75 Titan Laptop – now $2,130 (down from $3,675)
- Razer Blade 14 laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 8GB VRAM/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD) – now $2,984 (down from $3,999)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Lightspeed Mouse – now $147.69 (down from $269.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $63.63 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $63.70 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Mouse – now $96.91 (down from $224.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $85 (down from $119)
Monitor deals
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $437 (down from $549)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $373.75 (down from $599)
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Gaming Monitor – now $534.71 (down from $829)
- Lenovo G32qc-10 31.5″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $499 (down from $649)
- LG 34″ WFHD IPS Monitor – now $499 (down from $549)
- LG Ultragear 27-inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor – now $529 (down from $679)
- LG Ultragear 27-inch 144Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $629 (down from $698)
Wi-Fi router, microphone and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router – now $269 (down from $369)
- Corsair Carbide 678C Low Noise Tempered Glass ATX Case – now $204 (down from $279)
- Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case – now $177 (down from $235)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)