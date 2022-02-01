See Games Differently

Published 57 mins ago: February 2, 2022 at 10:50 am
The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today
Image: Arkane Studios / Bethesda
Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Pokemon Legends Arceus for $68, Halo Infinite for $74.90 and Horizon Forbidden West for $78.

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.

PS4 and PS5 gaming deals

gaming deals
Image: Insomniac Games

PS4/PS5 game deals

PS4/PS5 accessory deals

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

gaming deals
Image: Nintendo

Switch console deals

Switch game deals

Switch hardware and accessory deals

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

best switch games deals
Image: Supergiant Games

Xbox game deals

PC gaming deals

CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals

Image: Corsair

Gaming headset deals

black friday 2021
Image: Razer

Keyboard deals

Image: HyperX

Laptop and tablet deals

Image: MSI

Mice deals

Image: SteelSeries

Monitor deals

black friday 2021
Image: LG

Wi-Fi router, microphone and other accessory deals

Image: Corsair

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

