The Best LEGO Deals In Australia, Including $80 Off The NES Replica

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While collecting and building LEGO is a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Especially if it’s a major brand, like Star Wars.

If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, so being able to save some money is always welcome.

If you’re looking for something new to build and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, here are some of the best LEGO sets that are available on sale right now.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

LEGO Creator Botanical sets – save up to $40.99

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here are a few plants that you’ll never have to worry about killing, with some trimmed price tags to boot.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Comes together in a snap!

Get your hands around the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet here.

Speaking of Marvel, you can grab a decent deal on the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy ship set. Usually $229.99, its price has been dropped down to $179.

As far as sets go, the ship by itself is pretty cool, and the inclusion of minifigs for Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and a Chitauri warrior – which pretty much gives you every major Guardians character, except for Drax and Nebula.

Grab the LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ Ship here.

This is easily one of the most inventive LEGO sets of the past decade. Hell, make that the past two decades or more. From a purely aesthetic stance, this set is an amazingly faithful replica of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and a retro TV that you can hook the console up to.

What makes this set more than just a display piece is that the TV includes an interactive scrolling display based on World 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. Absolutely ridiculous stuff that is only really outdone by the Super Mario 64 block.

You can start playing with the LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System while it’s on sale for $289.99 here.

Do you have a lot of extra time on your hands and a bad case of football fever? The 3,898-piece replica for Old Trafford, the home ground stadium for Manchester United, could be the cure.

While this Old Trafford replica isn’t officially a part of LEGO’s amazing Architecture line, it has the same attention to detail that’d you expect from those sets. It’s even got the players’ tunnel and the United Trinity statue.

You can currently save $80 off the retail price of this expert LEGO Creator set and pick it up for $369. Just make sure you’ve got enough table or shelf space put aside for this LEGO set because its base area is about 47cm by 39cm.

The One Where They’re Made Out Of LEGO. This Friends set includes the stage lights, which implies this is the show’s set and not the “real” in-universe apartments. That means you aren’t getting a minifig of Joey, you’re getting a minifig of Matt LeBlanc playing Joey. We’re through the looking glass here, people.

LEGO Busts – save up to $30.99

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you. These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale:

LEGO Super Mario sets – save up to $25.99

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn-off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale, for prices that are easier to justify. With the new Luigi sets, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.