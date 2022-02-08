Big W’s 5-Day Flash Sale Is Serving Deals On Nintendo, Beats And More

Longstanding Lifehacker readers will know we’re big old fans of a sale. The latest bargain bag that has us excited is the new 5-day Flash Sale from Big W.

Kicking off on February 8 and running through to midnight (AEDT) on February 13, the flash sale covers everything from tech to furniture and is a great opportunity for folks to nab a deal.

Spanning online and in-store, Big W is slinging up to 50 per cent off hundreds of items. Some of the biggest deals on offer include $40 off a Nintendo Switch Console (down to $429), 30 per cent off selected Outdoor Furniture and discounts of up to 25 per cent off on selected BBQs.

In addition to that, there’s set to be 30 per cent off Altec Speakers and 50 per cent off Assorted Bean Bag Floats.

If you’re in need of some new tech, or you’re hoping to spruce up your home a little, here’s your chance to do so for a discounted price.

Here’s the list of deals from Big W’s 5-day Flash Sale

30% off selected Palmers skincare

Assorted Bean Bag Pool Floats, half price

Roadie the Rescue Coupe 20% off

20% Off Toys, exclusions apply

$99 Action Sports 4.5ft Trampolines

Action See Saw, half price

Hot buy on selected TVs

Save from $50 off selected TV mounts

EKO 4K Android TV Smart Box, half price

Save $50 off selected Microsoft Notebooks

Save from 10% off selected Home Theatre

Save 10% off selected Beats Studio Buds

20% off selected headphones

Save at least 20% off selected DVD players and projectors

45% off selected Brooklyn Retro Turntables

10% off selected Techxtras range

Save on selected big brand speakers

20% off Crosley turntables

Buddy Headphone clearance

30% off Altec Speakers

Save on selected BlueAnt

Save on selected Canon Printers

$60 off Nokia G50

$50 off DGTEC men’s smartwatch

Laser Smart Home

30% off selected non-fiction

Half price on selected fiction

Sit n Stand Desk $199 save $50

Save on Nintendo Switch

25% off BBQs

30% off selected outdoor furniture

Save 15% off JBL Radio

20% off Black & Decker Floorcare

Irobot from $279

Savings across Ninja

Savings across Instant

Canon G3600 Mega Tank printer $389, save $40

A spokesperson for Big W shared a statement on the sale, explaining that:

“We know families are looking for opportunities to find the brands they know and love at great prices. We’re excited to offer a great range of tech, outdoor living and small appliances at up to 50% off ready to help with not only finding back to school and work essentials but also everything you need to enjoy the last few weekends of Summer.”

You can find details on the sale from Big W on the retailer’s website once the event goes live. And if you’re after more deals, be sure to check out these camera-focused specials live on Amazon right now.

This article on Big W’s flash sale has been updated since its original publish date.