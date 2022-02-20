Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Gran Turismo 7 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Start your engines because the world’s most popular driving simulator game is turning 25 this year. To celebrate, its crew have announced its next rendition, Gran Turismo 7, will come in both a standard and anniversary edition, exclusive to PlayStation. From Amazon to Catch, here’s where you can score a cheap copy of Gran Turismo 7 in Australia, ahead of its release date of March 4.

For those who are unfamiliar with the popular franchise, Gran Turismo is a real driving simulator game dedicated to automotive culture. Designed to impress both new and old fans, the game takes place in a resort where you can buy, tune, race and sell your way through various game modes, including GT Campaign, Arcade, Driving School, GT Sport Mode and the reintroduced legendary GT Simulation Mode.

Now with 420 cars and over 90 tracks available in 34 locations around the world, Gran Turismo 7 will help you find your line, whether you’re a casual or competitive racer.

READ MORE 5 Racing Wheels That'll Let You Feel Both Fast And Furious

Where can you get Gran Turismo 7 for cheap in Australia?

If you figured you’d just wait until release date to pick up your copy of Gran Turismo 7, you’d miss out on all the bonuses that come from pre-ordering. If you pre-order any copy of the game, you’ll receive 100,000 in-game credit and a three-car pack, including a Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model, a Porsche 917 Living Legend and a Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol TOM’S).

The PS4 standard edition of Gran Turismo 7 is meant to RRP for $109.95 on PS4 but you can find it cheapest at either Amazon Australia or Harvey Norman for $78. Following those two retailers is Big W, Catch and JB Hi-Fi with $79.

PS5 copies retail for $124.95, but you can find it cheapest again at Amazon or Harvey Norman for $98, or for $99 at Big W, Catch and JB Hi-Fi.

Here’s everywhere you can grab Gran Turismo 7 for cheap in Australia:

For the collectors, you can pick up the 25th Anniversary Edition from a limited number of Australian retailers. While it may appear that the Anniversary Edition is only available to PS5 owners, every copy you purchase comes with a digital game code for the PS4 version. That way, no PS4 owner will miss out on enjoying the Anniversary Edition while they await their PS5.

In addition to the bonuses that accompany all Gran Turismo 7 pre-orders, you’ll also receive an exclusive steelbook case, a Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific livery, 30 manufacturer and partner PSN Avatars and the music from the game’s official soundtrack.

You can find the cheapest copy at either Harvey Norman or JB Hi-Fi for $154. Check them out below:

Harvey Norman: $154

$154 JB Hi-Fi : $154

: $154 EB Games : $154.95

: $154.95 The Gamesmen: $154.95

The release date for Gran Turismo 7 is on March 4, exclusively on Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.