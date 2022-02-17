Conan Chop-Chop Has A Release Date

Conan Chop Chop, the multiplayer dungeon crawler from Adelaide studio Mighty Kingdom will launch on March 1st.

The game, developed in partnership with Conan license holder Funcom, is a 2D roguelite dungeon crawler with a fun, cartoony look. The cartoon aesthetic turns the experience into a fun romp, as you and three friends tear around the proc-gen land of Hyboria in search of loot and violence. Your goal: hack and slash your way to the wizard Thoth-Amon and chop him up good. Here, look, a trailer:

You can play the game solo or with friends online or via couch co-op. If you want to give the game a try ahead of launch, there’s a free demo dropping on Steam for a week starting February 21. Further, devs from Mighty Kingdom will be on hand during the Steam Next Fest event to provide live demos and take questions about the game.

The game has been in development since at least 2019, and was announced at E3 that year. It was a major milestone for Mighty Kingdom and added another well-known IP to the studio’s growing roster.

Conan Chop Chop is based on the popular Conan the Barbarian video game franchise, itself based on a series of fantasy stories by Robert E. Howard in 1932. The Conan IP has since made the leap to magazines, comics, films, cartoons, and many, many video games. Funcom is the current video game license holder.

Conan Chop Chop arrives for Switch, PlayStation and Windows PC on March 1.