Dying Light 2 Has A Star Wars Easter Egg Hidden Inside A Doom Easter Egg

Dying Light 2 has a large and cool Doom Easter egg in it. It’s very nice, complete with a special new shotgun and a visual filter that makes the game look more retro. However, the folks at Techland decided that wasn’t enough and stuck a separate and also cool Star Wars Easter egg in this already elaborate secret level.
As a person who really liked Dying Light 2, enjoys video game Easter eggs, and adores silly weapons, I’m not mad at all. And as someone who considers himself a big Star Wars and Doom fan, I’m really, really not complaining.
This cool secret-in-a-secret was spotted by PC Gamer and thankfully YouTuber AshesWolf created a handy little video guide showing you just how to unlock these hidden Easter eggs.
First, you’ll need to find five creepy rubber ducks. Then you bring those to a Hellish location found under Dying Light 2‘s tallest building. Using wires, you create a pentagram-like symbol and open a portal to the Doom Easter egg, which is a recreation of the opening level of the classic and iconic shooter. That alone would be enough for a blog post from me. But no, there’s more.
Eventually, towards the end of the level you’ll find a wall where, in the original Doom, there is a hidden door. Well, Dying Light 2‘s recreation also has a secret door. Go in and you’ll eventually find a blueprint that will let you force choke enemies in the game, just like Darth Vader. The blueprint’s description even directly references a line from Star Wars: Rogue One, when Vader chokes a guy while telling one of the dumbest dad jokes in the galaxy.
Dying Light 2 has some other cool Easter eggs in it too, including a fully working bicycle and hoverboard. PC Gamer also covered a secret that turns your hand into a working gun.
It makes sense that Dying Light 2 has all these secrets and silly Easter eggs in it. The first game, also developed by Techland, was filled with similar stuff, too. See, zombie apocalypses can be fun.
