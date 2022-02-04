Dynasty Warriors Producer Wants To Make A Star Wars Musou Game

Akihiro Sukuzi has a vision. He can see a beautiful world in which Dynasty Warriors his long-running series of hack-and-slash video games gets hold of the Star Wars license.

Suzuki spoke his wishes to the universe during a Dynasty Warriors 9 interview with German publication JP Games. When asked if there were any notable IP he felt would make for a good crossover, Suzuki had one answer.

“Within the dev team, a lot of different IP and works have been brought up,” said Suzuki. “This is solely my own opinion, but my own personal wish would be for a Star Wars crossover.”

This isn’t the first time Star Wars has been floated as a desirable collaboration by Dynasty Warriors devs. Koei Tecmo president Hisashi Koinuma has been saying he’d love to get a Star Wars game off the ground since at least 2015.

The series has collaborated with numerous franchises over the years, from anime like Gundam, Berserk, and Fist of the North Star, and most recently Nintendo franchises Fire Emblem and The Legend of Zelda.

I’m sure the Star Wars fans in the room are doing the math right now. There are only a few specific scenarios where a Jedi could be found mowing down hordes of oncoming enemies. A Sith might be more believable, in that instance. Unless the game is set during the Clone Wars when mowing down droids (or maybe clone troopers, if they’re crafty) was a more fashionable Jedi pastime.

Thoughts? How would you pitch a Dynasty Warriors Star Wars cross over? I actually want to know.