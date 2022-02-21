Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Elden Ring In Australia

Between the release of Horizon Forbidden West and Dying Light 2, February has been a stacked month for new games. But when it comes to hotly anticipated titles, it’s probably a bit of an understatement to say that people are excited for Elden Ring.

Announced during E3 2019, the upcoming FromSoftware title has managed to take The Game Awards’ Most Anticipated Game for two years running. After a few delays, Elden Ring is set to finally launch on February 25.

Like previous FromSoft games, Hidetaka Miyazaki is once again sitting in the director’s seat, with A Song Of Ice And Fire author and NFL blogger George R. R. Martin joining him as co-writer. That’s a pretty exciting collaboration between two of the biggest names in the fantasy genre, and we’re pretty keen to see how their sensibilities and style mesh with one another.

From what we’ve seen of the game so far, be it a 15-minute gameplay video or a more hand’s on preview experience, we can definitely see the Dark Souls of it all. But it looks like there are plenty of new features that’ll let Elden Ring stand on its own. When describing the game in an interview, Miyazaki said, “We wanted to create a new dark fantasy action RPG full of things that we weren’t able to do in the Dark Souls series”

Those “things” seem to include an open world setting with a day/night cycle that will influence time-specific events and the schedules of NPCs and monsters. There’s also a jump button and you’ll be able to ride a horse for mounted combat.

If you’re someone who lives and breathes the Souls series, you’re most likely picking this game up, no questions asked. Here’s where you can grab a copy of Elden Ring for cheap in Australia ahead of its release.

So where can you get a cheap copy of Elden Ring?

There are separate versions of Elden Ring for PS4 and PS5, while there’s a single edition that will work on both the Xbox One and Series X. It’s set to retail for $109.95, but as far as the cheapest copies go, you can pick up for console version of the game for only $79.90 over at Amazon Australia. After that, Kogan, JB Hi-Fi, Dick Smith and Big W are all offering it for $89.

EB Games is also offering the game for $29, but only when you trade in two selected games.

By pre-ordering the Launch Edition of the game, you’ll receive a poster, art cards, a set of stickers and a woven patch, along with DLC for a Digital Adventure Guide and an in-game gesture.

Here’s every major retailer in Australia that you can currently buy Elden Ring from:

Amazon Australia : $79.90 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79.90 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Kogan : $89 + free shipping with Kogan First account (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 + free shipping with Kogan First account (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Dick Smith : $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W : $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $98 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $98 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $109.95 or $29 when you trade in two select games (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

If you’re picking Elden Ring up for PC (RRP $89.95), Fanatical is offering a discounted Steam code for $75.55. If you want all of the bonus items included with the Launch Edition of the game, Amazon Australia has the new FromSoft game for $89. With this physical edition, you’ll get the bundled poster, art cards, stickers and woven patch, along with a digital download code for the game.

Here’s where currently buy Elden Ring for PC:

Elden Ring launches on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on February 25.