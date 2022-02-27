Watch This Elden Ring Player Trivially Crush The Margit Fight

A boss like Margit can’t even get Elden Ring player SunhiLegend to break a sweat.

SunhiLegend (real name Sunjeev Kumar) is well known online for creating spectacular gifs and clips of video game footage. He’s also known for his skill and creativity when playing games like Dark Souls and Monster Hunter World that require precise control during combat.

SunhiLegend’s latest has them going absolutely hog wild on Elden Ring boss Margit, the Fell Omen.

The only fell omen in this clip is SunhiLegend gently sidestepping Margit’s opening dagger throws before casually walking under its follow-up ground pound.

The fight proceeds like a shonen anime introducing a powerful new character. Every move Margit makes, SunhiLegend is ready. His footwork is perfect. He knows exactly where to be to dodge or counter every move and attack.

Indeed, the move that stuck out to Elden Ring players on Twitter was Sunhi’s perfectly-timed parries. Several battered players commented that they didn’t even know Margit could be parried. SunhiLegend follows through on each two-hit parry with a devastating Sekiro style finisher.

The calm and discipline SunhiLegend displays here is the key to beating Margit in Elden Ring. There’s no lashing out. There’s no going for a cheap and dirty move. He plays patience, and it pays off. That it looks like art in motion is just the cherry on top.

Truly beautiful work. Something for us all to aspire to.

For more on Elden Ring, you can read our comprehensive review right here.