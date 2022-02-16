So Far, Elden Ring is All Miyazaki and No Martin

The last time I stepped into the world of Elden Ring, a major talking point was just how similar to Souls it is — even more than you’d expect. I also provided a long list of new elements Elden Ring brings to the table — but a key takeaway is that on the story front, Elden Ring is shaping up to be a 1:1 allegory of Dark Souls.

That’s bizarre, given the change of franchise and all the noise made about George R. R. Martin’s involvement in worldbuilding. Naturally, in our earlier sessions, we had to assume more would be revealed later, but now that we’ve seen more of the game, I’m starting to feel comfortable saying there’s not much Martin to be found here.

Not just specific elements, but even the wider themes of Elden Ring are basically the same as Dark Souls. The idea of a class of pariahs coming back to a magical land after the fall of lords. One of them is destined to touch a source of power after enduring several tests. A choice to be made at the end, whether or not to usher in a new era.

All of this was present in our previous time in Elden Ring, and it’s Dark Souls through and through. But my new session featured the opening cinematic, with new info.

It went through an ancient war, vaguely describing how the land came to be, and talked about a handful of lords that inherited a broken power, and are now broken themselves. (sound familiar?)

After going through the list of new lords (this time five, instead of four), just as Dark Souls went through Nito, Seathe, etc, it coyly mentions one last lord which I instantly identified as Elden Ring’s version of the Furtive Pygmy.

There’s a mountain of lore on the internet about the Furtive Pygmy, and I’ll let you spoil that for yourself if you like. Suffice it to say, for now, it’s far more important than it first appears and the fact that Elden Ring seems to have its own Furtive Pygmy is further evidence that someone’s been applying a massive find & replace in the Souls script.

So for now, this is looking all Miyazaki and no Martin. Was this just one or a handful of consultancy meetings that PR ran with? All fluff in the end?

Naturally, Elden Ring and Dark Souls have some shared DNA. They both have a penchant for killing off characters they’ve built up. Some of Martin’s contributions could sneak in unnoticed, or perhaps he was more focused on lore for the societies players will read about in item descriptions, like the fringefolk.

For the time being, Souls fans should walk into Elden Ring expecting pretty much the same story with the words replaced. But if we’re pleasantly surprised later with some Martin-esque twists, that’ll make me happy.

Stepping back into Limgrave

The starting builds had increased again, and while they still don’t matter because you’ll level up your character however you see fit, it looks like some thought has been put into the strengths and weaknesses of these. Some of them are interesting hybrid builds that look like they come with stories behind them, like the “Prisoner” that’s a sword-fighting/sorcery build that still carries shackles from the neck up, a la Man in the Iron Mask.

Or, since Miyazaki loves his Berserk, perhaps a more appropriate reference is Griffith held in the dungeon?

Ever the cocky smartass, I started as the equivalent of the Deprived, a level 1 with nothing to take on Limgrave but a charming smile. Little did I know all the item locations had been changed, and about half of this play session would be done naked. No matter.

Guard Counter Was My Saviour

Here’s the fun thing about placing artificial restrictions on yourself, like starting as a lower level, or indeed staying as one. It forces you to theorycraft and learn new things about the game.

For low-Dex builds, this usually means using simple weapons like the (always underrated) club. So when I saw the club at the first merchant, I bought it and started pumping Strength.

I had already suspected that the Guard Counter was a highly effective move, buffing the already-powerful, shield-heavy, defensive style of play. As a refresher, blocking with a shield and pressing R2 afterwards triggers the Guard Counter, a special heavy counterattack.

My suspicion was confirmed. As soon as I found a shield that blocked 100% of physical damage, the Guard Counter was a godsend. Most of the time you need to make sure you don’t Guard Counter in the middle of an enemy combo because they might hyperarmour through your attack and catch you. But with the club, this didn’t seem to matter.

What I didn’t know was there seems to be a bonus to Poise Damage on the Guard Counter. For those unfamiliar, Poise is what prevents a character from staggering. Do enough Poise Damage, and you’ll interrupt whatever attack they were doing, mid-combo or not.

The club already has high Poise Damage, so combined with the Guard Counter, this was often a one-hit stagger (two hits for heavier enemies).

That’s kind of a big deal. In tougher boss fights, some people even count their hits to know when they’ll stagger the boss because it basically gives you one or two free hits. So swinging a wide arc of one-hit stagger makes the club tempting for many situations, whether single-target or AoE is called for.

The strength required for scaling with the club synergises nicely with the shield style too, as more strength will reduce the stamina you lose when blocking.

I imagine I just serendipitously stumbled on one of many cool builds, with myriad combos of gear, playstyles, hidden effects, and movesets out there in Elden Ring’s world – a world that may be much larger than initially thought.

I’m especially excited to explore all the different options with combining Ashes of War with different weapons. There will be a lot of theorycrafting there, with some clever limitations. Ashes of War upgrades affect not only your special move but also how the weapon scales. You might be forced into some tradeoffs between an awesome moveset and that S-tier magic weapon with Int scaling.

The last comment I’ll make about the combat is I think there’s more Sekiro here than many realise. In fact I think many will play through Elden Ring while on Souls Autopilot, ignoring the Sekiro elements until they watch a hyper-optimised speedrun and say “Oh dang, you can do that?!?”

By “that” I basically mean jumping. There’s stealth too, but everyone will sneak through the tall grass when it’s convenient. The lesser-appreciated move is the jump, which allows you to attack while avoiding a low swing. Much better than committing to a backward roll, this follows the Bruce Lee philosophy of attacking and defending in the same move. The Jeet Kune Do of the tarnished.

Jump attacks are powerful, too, and I’m keen to know how much Poise Damage they do. Many enemies in the game already keep a low profile, such as half-beasts that hunch over and swipe at your legs. The jump is “the” answer to this, and should be treated just as much as a combat move as rolling or blocking.

Riding into Limgrave’s South

The invisible walls were removed in this play session, so you could ride from shore to shore on Limgrave’s wide island.

Time in the previous sessions had taught me that every hill, every cliff, needs to be checked for openings that lead to optional encounters. So when a new space opens up, there’s a lot more there than originally meets the eye.

I ran into the walking chapel that we’ve seen in the trailers a few times, and I won’t spoil how to get inside, but once there, I found a mausoleum that mentioned the ability to duplicate things.

What things, I’m not exactly sure… Items? Spells? Ashes of War? Whole characters? The words it referenced weren’t anywhere else in the game, so I’ll have to wait to see.

Next to the walking mausoleum was a stone circle, which in Elden Ring signposts an imprisoned optional boss. I was feeling confident, what with having recently found clothes and all.

What waited within was a combination of bosses we’ve seen – the moveset of Artorias, designed to pound your stamina bar, and the curved swords of Dancer of the Boreal Valley. With a little frost damage thrown in. It was tough, as these optional bosses are meant to be, but if you’ve fought Artorias before you’ve already got a feel for it.

Another boss I found later was also quite similar to what we’ve seen before. A giant tree, though instead of resembling the Curse-Rotted Greatwood, it played out a lot like the Old Demon King, using a huge tree trunk as its staff.

Finally, in an encounter we talked about in another post, I was teleported away to take on another boss. Did you guess that it’s similar to the ones we’ve fought before? If so, you guessed right.

This one was probably most similar to the Giant Lord, an ankle-hacking affair, albeit with a secret to the fight that I won’t spoil.

So, the handful of bosses I happened upon in this session were all based on ideas we’ve seen before, with tweaks. Those tweaks can mean a lot – as anyone who’s played the Convergence mod.

Credit where it’s due, I did find one boss that was quite different to what I’d seen before, and I don’t even think it was on the main questline. That was when I ventured into Morne.

Time to Morne

The newly available southern side of the continent was home to Castle Morne.

Keen to go straight to where the invisible walls had blocked me in previous sessions, I galloped down the main road and found a refugee on the way. This woman had been royalty in Castle Morne. She said the servants had risen up and fought the masters, but her father was still there trying to restore order. She gave me a letter to give to him.

She was right. Upon entering the castle, half-humans were throwing what could only be described as a political rally, doing their best to quote Marx and Engels through bestial grunts.

Much of this could be snuck through, but I wasn’t about to leave killin’ on the table, so I fought my way through the entire castle, noting passages to check later until I found the largest of the half-man, half-beasts.

This was a proper boss, genuinely unique with a moveset I couldn’t really tie to any previous Soulsborne boss. Its moveset matched its aesthetic – half of its attacks were calculated and using weapons. The other half were fast, angry swipes with claws. The boss doesn’t feature in the B-roll and we couldn’t record footage, so I’m limited to describing it for now.

After killing it, I still hadn’t found the maiden’s father. So I backtracked, found him at the back of a dead-end, and gave him the letter. He mentioned that the castle is the home of the Sword of Morne, which he is trying to keep safe.

Of course, I wanted the Sword of Morne now. But I had turned the castle upside down, and my play sessions were almost over. If the sword was there to be found, I missed it.

Dark Souls Phwoar

Don’t get me wrong – I am here for Dark Souls 4. I’m here for it All. Day. Long. And as long as people know that’s what this is, I’m happy. Dark Souls in an open world, with lots of extra tweaks to the system here and there, and additions like mounted combat and jumping.

In fact, the ever-so-slightly-copypasta bosses could be a good thing. It could mean there’s a lot of content spread throughout the world. I’m super here for that.

I think most people will look at the combat, the enemies, the engine, and know it’s very Soulsy. The thing I’m worried some fans might not be aware of is the 1:1 nature of the story and world. All things considered, there’s still a lot new here, like mounted combat, open world, Ashes of War, and new systems. Players will have a blast either way, but they’ll save some disappointment if they don’t expect a brand new script.