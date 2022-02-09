See Games Differently

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Is Getting A Musou Spin-Off

Ethan Gach

Published 52 mins ago: February 10, 2022 at 9:05 am -
Filed to:creative works
disaster accidentdynasty warriorsfire emblemfire emblem warriorsthree housesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Fire Emblem: Three Houses Is Getting A Musou Spin-Off
Image: Nintendo

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is coming back, this time as the frenetic hack-and-slash game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The Musou-style game arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.

Here’s the trailer:

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.