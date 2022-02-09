Fire Emblem: Three Houses Is Getting A Musou Spin-Off

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is coming back, this time as the frenetic hack-and-slash game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The Musou-style game arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.
Here’s the trailer:
