Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Has Been Rated In Australia

The Australian Classification Board has handed down its rating for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

The game is a Musou title in the vein of Dynasty Warriors, in which players build a character and send them crashing into large mobs of enemies. Announced during last week’s Nintendo Direct, it features characters and settings from 2019’s wildly popular Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The game received an M rating from the Classification Board, citing moderate impact themes and violence, with mild impact language and nudity (ooh-lah-lah).

Nintendo has a recurring partnership with Koei Tecmo on the Warriors series. This partnership has created three Hyrule Warriors games and the original Fire Emblem Warriors in 2017. The last game in the Nintendo Warriors series, Age of Calamity, was widely hailed as a success. It filled a significant gap in the Breath of the Wild story, explaining how the kingdom of Hyrule fell to Ganon’s forces. The value of what Age of Calamity adds to the Breath of the Wild story is so immense that even the hardcore Zelda fans consider it a must-play. Do you know how hard you have to work to get that kind of praise from the Zelda faithful?

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was a sleeper hit in the West, its success taking Nintendo by surprise. Given this, it makes complete sense that Nintendo would leap at any excuse to revisit the IP. Great as it is to see these characters again, can Fire Emblem Warriors tell a story with them that is as meaningful as Age of Calamity?

We’ll find out when the game releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on June 24.