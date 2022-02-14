The Force Unleashed On Switch Will Reportedly Be The Wii Version

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is getting a Switch release later this year, an addition to the seemingly never-ending list of upcoming Star Wars content coming to the gaming world.

The Force Unleashed was originally released in 2008 on the Xbox 360, the PlayStation 3, and the Nintendo Wii. The title saw average to positive reviews on release, with most critics giving it 6/10 and 7/10. Most generally applaud the game for its story, which sees the player batting for the bad guys. However, it also was considered ‘dissatisfying’ by some, who were hoping for more than what it gave.

While the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions are much the same, the Nintendo Wii version of The Force Unleashed set itself apart with the use of motion controls. While this does give it something different, many reviews and audience opinions consider it the lesser version. The Wii version allows the player to take control of their lightsaber through the Wiimote and Nunchuk, but this, unfortunately, resulted in some players finding the controls to be tedious rather than enjoyable. Due to the Wii’s power in comparison to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the graphics quality was also considered to be a noticeable downgrade.

According to reports from Comicbook, the Wii version seems to be the version getting ported to the Nintendo Switch. This makes sense considering both consoles are in fact products of Nintendo, however, fans are torn between being excited to try out the motion controls of the Wii version and being bummed that the ‘better quality’ version won’t be an option on Switch.

And it’s for this reason that the Wii version is the one we’ll be seeing on the Switch. The Wii rendition of The Force Unleashed having motion controls is, once again, what set it apart from the versions available on other consoles. It seems like Nintendo probably wants to continue this trend. Taking into account the higher quality that the Switch can run in comparison to the Wii, one would think they would take advantage of this. On the other hand, me swingy controller make lightsaber in video game go woosh! It’s fun! You can’t argue with this stuff, folks.

Regardless, here’s hoping this port does more good than bad for the title, and irons out the wrinkles of less-than-stellar visual quality and glitches that we saw in the original. And if we don’t, oh well!

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available on Nintendo Switch from April 20th.