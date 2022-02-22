Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex Is Free To Stream In Australia All Of A Sudden

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a bit of weird, random news. This particular bit comes in the form of a classic anime appearing on a free Australian streaming service.

Ghost in the Shell is considered one of the most iconic franchises in the history of manga and anime. The 2002 anime Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex was its first foray into TV after the 1995 Mamoru Oshii film. It has remained a fan favourite ever since.

Ways to legally access Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex online are pretty scarce. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to see both seasons of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex are now available for free on the Seven Network’s streaming platform 7plus.

“All Things Change In A Dynamic Environment”

According to 7plus, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex will be available on 7plus for the next 5 weeks. This means, if you’re interested in watching it, you have a little over a month to do so. A quick file through the 7plus content library suggests GitS: SAC is literally the only anime available on the service. That is, of course, if you don’t include American anime Family Guy and British anime Mr Bean.

So why not give it a go, considering it’s free and legal? In a video essay for Anime News Network, Matthew Roe touts the series for how it holds up in the current era, saying ‘you cannot go wrong with the whole 52-episode series.’

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex remains one of those anime series that may not appeal to everyone, but everyone should give it at least one go. You get something new out of the series (and out of yourself) through each rewatch of the show, examining your own understanding and observations of how our world operates around us.

If you’re looking for more anime, unfortunately, 7plus is probably not the place to go. Services like Netflix, Stan and Amazon Prime Video have a far wider selection. For something more dedicated of course Funimation and Crunchyroll.