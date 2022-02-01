See Games Differently

GilvaSunner Closes Game Music Account As Nintendo Issues Another 2200 Copyright Blocks

3
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: February 2, 2022 at 7:29 am -
Filed to:copyright claims
copyrighted materialgilvasunnerNintendovideo game musicyoutube
As reported earlier this week, Nintendo has been issuing large waves of copyright blocks against a popular and exhaustive video game music archive on YouTube. GilvaSunner has been around since 2010, amassing 467,000 subscribers.

After losing around 1300 videos from their channel in the first wave of copyright blocks, GilvaSunner tweeted a list of the games involved.

GilvaSunner took to Twitter again today, announcing a further 2200 blocks had been issued. And then the bombshell: Gilva felt the time had come to close their account for good. You can read the full thread below:

“After thinking about this a lot over the past few days, I’ve decided that at this point it’s not really worth it to keep the channel up any longer,” reads the post, “and will therefore delete the GilvaSunner YouTube channel (or what’s left of it) this coming Friday.”

If GilvaSunner was angry about the situation, they kept it to themselves. Rather, their tone seemed sad but reflective about the decision. “There are many different opinions over what is happening and that’s fine! I can understand pretty much all sides. I know this is disappointing to read for a lot of you, but I hope you can respect my decision to want to move on at this point.”

They ended the thread with a request. “It’s been truly amazing to see the VGM scene grow so much! Please keep supporting the composers and community!”

Nintendo has been issuing takedowns and copyright blocks on the GilvaSunner channel for many years, but this recent wave is the biggest hit the channel has ever taken. It seems Nintendo finally got what they wanted and has driven Gilva off the platform for good.

GilvaSunner says their videos were not monetised. They insist they have never profited from them.

As Zack wrote in his piece from earlier this week, Nintendo is well within its legal right to issue takedowns on its copyrighted content. It is, however, disappointing that Nintendo won’t collaborate with its community on this. Perhaps the situation would be different if Nintendo had ever made music from its games legally available on streaming platforms, but it hasn’t. So it’s frustrating to see Nintendo throw its weight around like this when it offers no legal alternative.

Perhaps the copyright wave portends a change from Nintendo. Maybe it’s looking to finally release its music legally and is cleaning house in preparation. If it is, it hasn’t communicated that, and so it’s hard for many to see Nintendo as anything but the bad guy here.

Cheers, GilvaSunner. It was fun while it lasted.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Comments

  • WTF this is actually REALLY SAD

    GiIvaSunner was transformative with the tracks was he not? Fair Use Laws? The works were creative as heck, and now its just gone?

    Reply

    • You’re might be thinking of SilvaGunner, the companion channel that remixes popular songs in the style of period video game music. That channel falls under fair use and has not been the target of any takedowns as far as I’m aware.

      Reply

  • I’d like to say I have sympathy for the guy but I really don’t. This is no different to uploading albums from popular bands to youtube. This is someone else’s copyrighted content and you can’t just upload it to youtube.

    It’s easy to say Nintendo is the bad guy here, and yeah they’ve made some pretty dick moves in the past, but that’s not the case here. Just because someone doesn’t make their content available a certain way doesn’t mean it’s open season for someone else to make that content available that way. It’ll be the same as me saying “oh this movie isn’t available to stream anywhere so I’ll upload it to youtube so people can stream it”. You can’t do that. Those soundtracks are Nintendo’s property and they can choose to do what they want with them. If they don’t want them experienced outside the context of the game then so be it. And for what it’s worth, GilvaSunner even acknowledges this.

    After the first round of copyright strikes a number of years ago, he should have known more were coming.

    Oh and Nintendo DO actually release soundtracks for their games. They’ve done quite a lot over the years, actually: https://nintendo.fandom.com/wiki/List_of_Nintendo_soundtracks

    Reply
