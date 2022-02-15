Hell Yeah, Moon Knight In A Suit

With Moon Knight getting ever closer to release, Marvel Studios is slowly beginning to peel back the cape on Oscar Isaac’s lunar superhero. While fans went absolutely giddy at seeing the updated version of Marc Spector’s comics costume, they were more curious about if the character would wind up donning his most important outfit: the white suit and tie.

Empire Magazine’s got a cover story on the show that confirms Isaac will don the spiffy outfit. It’s been a fan favourite since Marc first wore it as his Mr. Knight persona at the start of writer Warren Ellis and artist Declan Shalvey’s beloved 2014 run, and the live action translation looks fairly faithful. Shalvey’s certain impressed, and also blown away that his creation has gotten so far to the point of being adapted for live action. If only he would be getting his actual due for it.

Hello Mr. Knight…

Seriously, this is NUTS. I drew something out of my brain, and now it’s a real thing in a TV show…?

Such a surreal feeling… I can’t quite describe it.#MoonKnight #MrKnight pic.twitter.com/8KQTCsuZDs — Declan Shalvey (@declanshalvey) February 12, 2022

More information will dole out from Empire in the coming days, but Isaac and Marvel boss Kevin Feige spoke about the tone of the series. Anyone with a passing familiarity with the character know that Moon Knight can get pretty damn weird, and Isaac is excited to bring all that strangeness to television where the character can truly find his voice. “The things we’re dealing with are very different,” Isaac said. “It’s a limited series,” Isaac said, “But because it’s a limited series…We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

As the trailer hinted towards the end with Marc beating someone — something? — into unconsciousness, the show’s expected to have a bit of a harder edge. Feige said that while it wouldn’t get as over the top violent as The Punisher, they wouldn’t be “pulling back” in terms of the brutality. “There are moments when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it’s loud and brutal,” said Feige. “The knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No….There’s a tonal shift. This is Moon Knight.”

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.