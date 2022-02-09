Here’s Everything Shown At Today’s Nintendo Direct

There was a Nintendo Direct held earlier today, which covered everything from Metroid to Mario Kart, and if you missed it and want to catch up on everything, or didn’t miss it and just wanted to revisit the parts that actually interested you, here you go.

If it’s something we covered in a post you’ll find a link to more details in the headline, otherwise you’ll find the trailers/news for the small announcements directly below.

Image: Nintendo

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is coming back, this time as the frenetic hack-and-slash game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The Musou-style game arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.

Image: Nintendo

Procedurally generated prog rock music video No Man’s Sky is coming to Switch later this summer, Nintendo announced today during a 40-minute Nintendo Direct.

Image: Nintendo

It’s been more than a decade since the last Mario Strikers game. But fans of the battle soccer series won’t have to wait much longer for the new game. During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the company revealed Mario Strikers: Battle League, which will hit the Nintendo Switch on June 10.

Image: Nintendo

Chrono Trigger pseudo-sequel Chrono Cross is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. It’s scheduled to launch on April 7.

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo just announced what’s basically a sequel to the best-selling Wii game of all time, Wii Sports, only this time for the Nintendo Switch. And this latest edition is called…Nintendo Switch Sports.

Image: Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exists and it’s only a few months away. Nintendo revealed the sprawling open world game will come to Switch in September 2022 and it looks gorgeous.

Image: Nintendo

During today’s Direct presentation, Nintendo announced that its classic RPGs Mother (known in the West as EarthBound Beginnings) and EarthBound are coming to the Nintendo Switch’s retro libraries for NES and SNES, respectively.

Image: Nintendo

While Mario Kart fans might have anticipated the announcement of Mario Kart 9 during today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo instead opted to announce that remastered courses from the Mario Kart series will be hitting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid DLC in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

Portal & Portal 2 are coming to the Switch in 2022:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMQASUA_1DoTriangle Strategy got a new trailer and a new demo ahead of its release on March 4:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nhTJ-Evv_UClassic Squaresoft JRPG Live A Live, which has never been released in the West before, has been localised and is coming to the Switch on July 22:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGWF4JR_h5EKlonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil are being released on the Switch on July 8.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIauBEE34gwKirby and the Forgotten Land is going to have something called Mouthful Mode. If you only absorb one piece of Nintendo news today, I hope it is this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B-qk4_V2jYBoth Front Mission games are being remade and are coming to the Switch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gY_DZ-dKDbcSplatoon 3, out this summer, will have a co-op mode called Salmon Run Next Wave:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-Djf0ds_bAThe Advance Wars 1+2 remakes are out on April 8, and got a big new trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIXU76SfYnsAnd finally, Metroid Dread got some new difficulty options: