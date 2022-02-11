Hopefully Disgaea 6 Will Be Better On PlayStation 5

When Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, the first new Disgaea game in six years, was released on the Switch, it was a bit disappointing. A complete version called, wait for it, Disgaea 6 Complete is coming to the PS4, PS5, and Steam.

Defiance of Destiny was only released on the Switch internationally, while there was also a PS4 version in Japan. Disgaea 6 Complete is the first localised release of the sequel to arrive on the PS4. It’s also the first Disgaea to hit the PlayStation 5. Have a look at the trailer below.

The Disgaea series is one with so much history, and Nippon Ichi Software is such a beloved game company. The sixth sequel brought 3D visuals to characters and battlefields, but the Switch version wasn’t exactly eye candy at times. Plus, the game could suffer from framerate issues, souring the experience. It made the game feel like it should’ve been titled Disgaea 6 Incomplete.

As you can see in the above trailer, the upcoming release certainly does appear to look better than the Switch version, and both the PS5 and the PC should handle the framerate with aplomb. But the framerate wasn’t the only issue with Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny when it was originally released.

“My bigger problem with Disgaea 6 is just how inflated and frictionless everything feels,” Kotaku’s Ethan Gach wrote at the time. “The new level cap is 99,999,999, up from the previous standard of 9,999, but in practice that just seems to mean that every character levels up that much faster.”

So depending on how you felt about the original game itself, looks aside, might colour how excited you are about the forthcoming port.

Disgaea 6 Complete will be available in North America on the PS4, PS5, and PC sometime this summer.