Horizon Forbidden West’s Photo Mode Reveals How Detailed The Game Really Is

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: February 22, 2022 at 3:50 pm
Image: @Solciana_mb on Twitter (twitter.com/solciana_mb)

I can’t believe what people are already doing with the photo mode in Horizon: Forbidden West. 

For some, Horizon is a game about one young woman’s struggle to save the world from the sins of its past. For others, it’s about flawless, meticulous vibes curation. And in a game as beautiful and detailed as this, hunting

As players began to explore the world of Horizon: Forbidden West after launch last week, social media was quickly flooded with photos from players hunting the perfect shot. Let’s take a look through some of their fine, fine work.

First up, the Aloy fans

Aloy is noble character with a big heart, this we know. She spends most of her adventure with her brow furrowed with worry and tension. Because of this, there are those who want to see Aloy enjoy herself a little, and fair enough. To that end, these players are using photo mode to find moments where Aloy can let off some steam.

Aloy has a range of poses and facial expressions players can use to complement the mood of a given photo. Beyond the funny faces and Instagram influencer poses, there are also a range of downbeat expressions and poses for more contemplative shots.

Or you can just have her hang out in a field. Head empty, vibes only. It’s the break she deserves.

Landscapes

Meanwhile, the landscape photographers are absolutely beside themselves with the results they can produce.

The wildlife photographers are also having a field day, particularly with the racoons and foxes.

Although sometimes the wildlife dictates the shot.

There are a lot games that have a photo mode, but few seem to get the same results as Horizon: Forbidden West. There are so many small details and flourishes everywhere you look. The monumental amount of work has gone into every last part of the game’s art design and Guerilla have an awful lot to be proud of. Every frame a painting indeed. Show them some love and take a photo for your socials.

Horizon: Forbidden West is out now on PS5 and PS4. Read our full review right over here.

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

    • Honestly it isn’t that hard to get a PS5, a lot of people just don’t want to put the effort in out of principle. I spent about a week monitoring the PS5 stock page and got no where, in the end all it took me was phoning maybe 7 or 8 stores until I found a JB Hifi that was getting stock that week and was happy to take a full payment to secure one.

  • In photo mode, sure it looks amazing.

    But in motion it’s messy as hell, and the characters have that old-gen issue where no one looks like they’re actually connecting with anything. There’s way too much going on visually a lot of the time, and they REALLY, REALLY needed to include some PC-style options in the settings – whoever was responsible for choosing the levels of the various filters and sharpness settings, should have gone to specsavers.

    It’s a good game and I’d recommend it no doubt, but it’s also very last gen. Still waiting for something on PS5 to really jump out as a new gen experience.

