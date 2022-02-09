See Games Differently

Instead Of Announcing Mario Kart 9 Nintendo Reveals More Mario Kart 8 DLC

3

Isaiah Colbert

Published 2 hours ago: February 10, 2022 at 9:29 am -
Filed to:hospitality recreation
kart racingmariomario kartmk8nintendo directnintendo switch onlinesuper mario kartvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Instead Of Announcing Mario Kart 9 Nintendo Reveals More Mario Kart 8 DLC
Screenshot: Nintendo

While Mario Kart fans might have anticipated the announcement of Mario Kart 9 during today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo instead opted to announce that remastered courses from the Mario Kart series will be hitting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid DLC in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will include 48 remastered courses from the Mario Kart series like Wii Coconut Mall, Tour Tokyo Blur, and N64 Choco Mountain. The 48 remastered courses will be released in six waves, with the first wave of remastered courses hitting the eShop on March 18.

Screenshot: Nintendo Screenshot: Nintendo

The DLC can be purchased separately or through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack with no additional cost. Pre-orders begin later today.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I dont know where i stand on this, its A LOT cheaper than a new game, with only 8 courses less than what they usually put out in a new game.
    Maybe they dont have a new gimmick idea for MK9?
    Even though they are remastered courses, they will still be semi new with MK8.
    Better than nothing.

    Reply

  • I’m OK with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass I will be purchasing that when it comes out next month.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.