Instead Of Announcing Mario Kart 9 Nintendo Reveals More Mario Kart 8 DLC

While Mario Kart fans might have anticipated the announcement of Mario Kart 9 during today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo instead opted to announce that remastered courses from the Mario Kart series will be hitting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid DLC in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will include 48 remastered courses from the Mario Kart series like Wii Coconut Mall, Tour Tokyo Blur, and N64 Choco Mountain. The 48 remastered courses will be released in six waves, with the first wave of remastered courses hitting the eShop on March 18.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The DLC can be purchased separately or through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack with no additional cost. Pre-orders begin later today.