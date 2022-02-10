See Games Differently

The Internet Reacts To Kirby’s Mouthful Mode

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: February 11, 2022 at 10:14 am -
Filed to:carby
internetkirbykirby and the forgotten landkirby memeskirby mouthful modekirby switchmemesmouthful modeposting modetwitter
The Internet Reacts To Kirby’s Mouthful Mode
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Like all things, the internet had a field day when it came to something jarring. The ‘something’, of course, was Kirby’s Mouthful Mode in the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The beauty of announcements like this is it brings out people’s most creative side. Art can be many things. It can be beautiful, eye-opening, shocking, and confusing. Sometimes, it can be Kirby. Isn’t that amazing? As somebody that is more online than they’d like to be, I’ve seen many takes in my time. Bad takes, good takes, I’ve seen it all. The Kirby Mouthful Mode takes, though? It’s a mixed bag of mostly good. I have some favourites though, and I won’t be including any that imply Kirby is the throat goat.

These are just a few of the favourites I’ve come across, but knowing the creativity of the online world, I’m sure there are many more. Mouthful Mode seems to be a game mechanic that some people love, and some people fear. I’m personally a huge fan of Kirby stretching his hog gob over large inanimate objects, as it is funny to me.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release for Nintendo Switch on March 25th, 2022.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.