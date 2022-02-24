Indie Game Longvinter Turns Animal Crossing Into A Survival Shooter

What if Animal Crossing… had guns? Enter Longvinter.

Releasing in early access on Steam today, Longvinter is a single and multiplayer simulation/survival game that has the cutesy aesthetic of games like Animal Crossing mixed with the cutthroat survivalism of Rust. If one watched the trailer video but skipped the first five seconds, they’d be in for the ride of their life.

Here’s a rundown of the game from its Steam page:

You have been assigned to travel to Longvinter Island to research everything that makes the island special. You begin your expedition at one of many research camps around the island. Buy yourself tools, sell the resources you gather, and invest in new and more advanced equipment to compete against fellow researchers.

Based on the trailer, you start the game from the docks and must gather resources from around the island to set yourself up. Similar to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you begin the game by setting up a tent. As your cache of resources grows, you can eventually build yourself a nice house. You can farm, you can fish, you can cook, and build, all to make your time researching on this island more worthwhile.

Also similarly to the latest Animal Crossing, you can play Longvinter with other people! However, they might try to kill you and steal your stuff. That’s right, while you can create allies and work together, you also have a fucking gun and can just go buck wild on some sorry loser that makes the mistake of crossing your path. Or, y’know, you can just be nice. The choice is yours!

When I played over 500 hours of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, I had a great time. It was fun, cute, and relaxing. On the other hand, it always felt like something was missing. Why couldn’t I keep that thang on me? Where’s the gun? Why can’t I go ‘brrrap-bap-bap’ and steal? Longvinter seems like it’ll fill this hole.

The game is made by Teo and Nilsson of Uuvana Studios, a small indie developer from Finland, and it’s quite the nifty feat coming from a team of two. Longvinter looks like a heap of fun and a beautifully strange twist on the adorable simulation game we know and love. If you wanna check it out for yourself, it’s available for early access on Steam now.