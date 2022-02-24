March’s PlayStation Plus Line-Up Is Looking Like A Fun Time With Friends

March’s PlayStation Plus line-up has been released, and it’s an ode to multiplayer with a dash of cyberpunk action.

The PlayStation Plus line-up for next month is looking pretty juicy. Similarly to January’s games, two of March’s games were leaked by Dealabs user ‘billbil kun’, who insinuated that players should hold off from buying Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing ‘until the beginning of next month’, implying that both would be available on PlayStation Plus.

This leak has now been confirmed as the line-up for this month has now been released, check out what’s coming below.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is a 2017 action-adventure survival game where you are a gun-touting person on an island filled with dinosaurs. It’s kinda like The Land Before Time except the dinosaurs are vicious creatures that you can tame and put futuristic armour on while you battle it out with other kooky folks who have also found themselves there. So in a way, it’s also nothing like The Land Before Time.

Team Sonic Racing

Team Sonic Racing is a 2019 kart racing game that is pretty straightforward. If you have played a certain karting game that involves a certain violent plumber, you’ve probably already got a good idea of how this is going to be. It’s like that but with characters from Sonic the Hedgehog. However, ending the downplaying of the game there, it’s actually a pretty good kart game and a great alternative considering the aforementioned karting game is exclusive to Nintendo.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a co-op multiplayer mode for 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. It’s set in the same world as Ghost of Tsushima (duh) and contains nine story chapters and one three-part raid, and you choose from four classes: samurai, hunter, ronin, or assassin. Usually, this game is a free download if you already have the original game, but is also purchasable as a standalone for around $30.

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner is a 2020 cyberpunk action platformer where you play as Jack the Ghostrunner (shocking). Think Dishonored, Mirror’s Edge and Superhot all mashed together with a cyberpunk aesthetic. It’s a real challenge but a lot of fun to jump around like a TRON-looking frog and dodge bullets by slowing time down.

GTA Online will also be available for free to PlayStation 4 and 5 users from March 15th for three months, meaning you can get a bunch of your bestest buds together to either do some heinous crimes or roleplay running a family business of some sort with all kinds of crazy family antics.