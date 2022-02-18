What Order To Watch The Marvel Netflix Series In, Before They Disappear

Long before the Disney+ era of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the likes there was Netflix’s Marvel series. The streaming company had snapped up the rights to some lesser-known heroes – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and the Punisher – and it had plans to turn them into a little Netflix Marvel universe.

Things mainly went to plan with 13 seasons released across six different series, but eventually, one by one, Netflix’s Marvel shows were cancelled. Now Disney, the home of all things Marvel, is reclaiming each of these series.

Netflix announced that all seasons of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders will be leaving the platform on February 28. Where they will end up is unclear but if you’ve never watched these Marvel shows before you have about two weeks to do so.

We’re here to help you out with your last-minute binge with the chronological order you should watch all the Marvel Netflix series in.

Marvel Netflix TV shows watch order

There are six different series in Netflix’s Marvel universe. Here’s a quick rundown of each:

Daredevil (3 seasons): Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.

Jessica Jones (3 seasons) : Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen.

Luke Cage (2 seasons): A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighbourhood. He wasn't looking for a fight, but the people need a hero.

Iron Fist (2 seasons): Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfil his destiny.

The Punisher (2 seasons): A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family's murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.

The Defenders (1 season): Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist join forces to take on common enemies as a sinister conspiracy threatens New York City.

Each season of these Marvel shows was released sporadically over four years, but many intertwined with each other. Luke Cage appeared in Jessica Jones, the Punisher was introduced in Daredevil, and then everything came together in The Defenders – so watching in chronological order is important.

Here’s the chronological watch order for Netflix’s Marvel shows:

Daredevil – Season 1

Jessica Jones – Season 1

Daredevil – Season 2

Luke Cage – Season 1

Iron Fist – Season 1

The Defenders

The Punisher – Season 1

Jessica Jones – Season 2

Luke Cage – Season 2

Iron Fist – Season 2

Daredevil – Season 3

The Punisher – Season 2

Jessica Jones – Season 3

You can find all these seasons on Netflix until February 28, 2022.

Where will the Marvel Netflix series stream next?

As of right now, a new streaming home for Netflix’s Marvel shows hasn’t been announced.

The rights are being reverted to Disney so one can assume they’ll appear on Disney+ at some point in the future, potentially in the more adult-rated Star section.

It’s expected the Netflix Marvel series still won’t be considered canon in the MCU. However, Disney is already making use of some of these characters, as we saw with Daredevil’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it’s possible we haven’t seen the end of the line for the Defenders just yet.