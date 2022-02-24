5 Films To Watch If Uncharted Disappointed You

The Uncharted movie came out last week, and it didn’t live up to the expectations we all placed on it.

Yeah, Tom Holland’s young take on the charismatic treasure hunter Nathan Drake was fine, a lot of things about the movie were, in fact, fine, but a lot weren’t.

If it’s unknown to you, Uncharted is a series of PlayStation exclusive games based around exploring ruins, uncovering mysteries and searching for fortunes. It’s largely inspired by both the Tomb Raider games and the Indiana Jones movies.

In the spirit of things, here are five movies like Uncharted to rekindle your love for Uncharted-like movies.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

We’ll start with the obvious choice – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (plus all of the other Indiana Jones movies). Indiana Jones isn’t a movie like Uncharted as much as Uncharted is a movie like Indiana Jones. Uncharted and Tomb Raider both have roots in the original adventure-action discovery movie (or movies), as do most action-adventure movies released after the 1980s.

If you haven’t seen the original Indiana Jones movie, it’s well worth the watch. Filled with character, mystery, action and Harrison Ford at his peak, this globetrotting movie about the original charismatic adventuring expert is an unmissable joy.

But why stop there? You should absolutely watch the rest of the Indiana Jones movies.

You can watch all of the Indiana Jones movies on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mummy (1999)

Another adventure-action movie, The Mummy is full of suspense tapping into more horror themes than the Indiana Jones movies. Focusing on explorers in the Sahara Desert in 1925, the film centres around Richard O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn O’Connell (Rachel Weisz) as they explore an ancient tomb.

It’s often joked about being responsible for a lot of people’s bisexual awakenings but it’s a terrific adventure movie, full of suspense and a balanced amount of mystery. Just don’t confuse it with the 2017 Tom Cruise reboot, which is… not terrific.

You can watch The Mummy (1999) on Stan.

Tomb Raider (2018)

Another videogame franchise that hit the big screen a while back was Tomb Raider, originally with Angelina Jolie (who played the lead character, Lara Croft, in two movies) and then with Alicia Vikander in 2018. While these movies aren’t within the same continuity, the 2018 film is a pretty solid adventure-action flick. So are the Jolie films, so we recommend those as well.

Like Uncharted, Tomb Raider focuses a lot of its time on solving puzzles but also has enough action and tense scenes to hold itself up as a solid movie. Much like how the Uncharted and Tomb Raider games are similar, so are the movies.

The Lara Croft Tomb Raider movies are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, while the Alicia Vikander movie is available to rent or purchase.

National Treasure

A classic! A brilliant film! A… National Treasure. In this famous adventure-mystery flick, Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) sets out to find one of the foundational treasures dating back to the formation of the United States.

It’s also an action flick, as the chase to the treasure becomes tense. This is also the movie where the line “I want to steal the Declaration of Independence” comes from and is one of the best films Nicholas Cage has ever been in. If you’re looking for something Uncharted-like, you’ve got to watch this.

You can stream National treasure on Disney+.

The Da Vinci Code

The last film on our list is The Da Vinci Code, the 2006 mystery-thriller starring Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou. A mysterious murder leads two people on a massive hunt for clues hidden throughout da Vinci’s paintings, cracking codes and uncovering a conspiracy.

The Da Vinci Code isn’t as much of an action movie as the other films on this list, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth your time. It definitely taps the same roots as Uncharted, be it in a different way with a different direction.

You can stream The Da Vinci Code on Netflix.

Honourable mentions

There are a couple of other movies we reckon are worth watching if you want to get in on the Uncharted vibe.

If you want to watch the closest relative to the Uncharted movie, consider Nathan Fillion’s Uncharted fan film. That’s right, the lead actor from Firefly starred as Nathan Drake in a 15-minute tribute to the series. You can stream this on YouTube.

Alternatively, if you want a videogame movie from another Sony property, give the Ratchet and Clank movie a go, which was created as a tie-in to the game in 2016. You can stream this on Stan.