Cheap NBN Plans Under $60 Per Month

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as common as they used to be, with many providers focusing on pricier products with high speeds and unlimited data. These plans aren’t for everyone. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan, of course.

What if you just want to binge a little Netflix without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed? Thankfully there are still options if you’re looking for a cheaper NBN option. Here’s a look at the plans spending less than $60 per month will get you.

The best NBN plans under $60

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re looking for a more affordable NBN plan, you may need to make some compromises. The most common trade-off you’ll make is slower speeds, so we’ll start with NBN 25 plans. They’re the simplest option for getting your NBN bill down to under $60 per month.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans at time of writing. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free so you can bail whenever, and there’s also a 14-day risk-free trial. Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees if you’re not happy during your first fortnight. You won’t get a refund for a modem if you buy one through Tangerine, but the telco’s modems are all unlocked and will work with other providers.

SpinTel has a very similar NBN 25 deal. You’ll pay $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95.

If you want to avoid promotional discounts, MATE’s NBN 25 plan goes for a flat $59 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling it with one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans.

MATE’s mobile offering is powered by the Telstra network, with plans starting at $20 per month with 10GB. The $25 per month plan with 20GB is a much better deal, however. This plan also gets you a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal, which could also help bring down your overall monthly bills.

If you need a new modem but don’t want to pay for one, Belong is currently giving them away at no extra cost to new customers. Its NBN 25 plan will set you back $60 per month, and you’ll also get a free mobile SIM with $80 of credit in case you want to port your mobile to Belong too. Belong is powered by the Telstra network, and an $80 SIM is enough to cover three months of usage.

NBN 50 plans under $60

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, you’ve still got options, but the majority are all subject to timed promotional pricing. You’ll pay less than $60 per month for your first six months, but your bill will go up after. The good news is these plans are all contract-free (or only have a six-month lock-in), so you’re free to bounce to a different provider when your discount expires and keep paying less than $60 per month. Swapping every six months is the easiest way to save on your NBN.

SpinTel is again one of your cheapest options, where you’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel has one of the cheapest NBN NBN 50 plans around.

Tangerine is up next at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. As with its NBN 25 plan, Tangerine offers a two-week trial during which you can leave and get a refund of your plan fees if you’re not happy with your service.

Superloop has a similar offer; you’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.