NFL YouTube Channel Credits The Rock As ‘Guy From Fortnite’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world and most electrifying man in sports entertainment, is nothing more than The Guy From Fortnite. That’s according to a tongue-in-cheek upload on the official NFL channel around today’s SuperBowl LVI.

The Rock was on hand to introduce the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SuperBowl LVI. The camera swoops in on The People’s Eyebrow and Johnson goes to work, gassing the crowd up ahead of the game.

We’re actually blocked from embedding the video on our website, but you can see it right here. We’ve also included a handy screenshot of the video’s title in case the NFL decide to change it later.

The Rock has featured prominently in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 as The Foundation, the leader of The Seven. The Seven are a group of powerful individuals who seek to keep the evil Imagined Order from securing the Zero Point, the source of all reality within the Fortnite universe. Two other members of The Seven, The Scientist (played by Joel McHale) and The Paradigm. There are four other members players have not met yet.

That’s what it comes down to. A storied career in film, television, and wrestling, and The Rock is still just The Guy From Fortnite. Such is life.