Where To See The Nintendo Direct (In Australian Times)

Published 2 hours ago: February 9, 2022 at 8:26 am -
Surprise, there’s a new Nintendo Direct on the way, and we’ve collated all the Australian times so you know when to tune in!

The next Nintendo Direct will be a full-size 40-minute broadcast focused on games launching in the first half of 2022. Among the first-party Ninty titles we know about, Kirby and the Forgotten LandAdvance Wars: Re-Boot Camp, and Triangle Strategy are definitely on the docket. Breath of the Wild 2? We strongly doubt it. Manage your expectations accordingly.

So when is the new Nintendo Direct?

You’ll be able to catch the February 2022 Nintendo Direct in Australia on Thursday, February 10.

Nice. Where can I see it?

Ninty’s official Twitch and YouTube channels will be the best place Australians can see the new Nintendo Direct. VOD versions will be uploaded after the live broadcast has finished.

What time does the Nintendo Direct start?

See below for each Australian timezone, ranked in order of earliest to latest start. New Zealand friends, we haven’t forgotten you either, check the bottom of the list for kickoff times in NZDT.

Western Australia

6:00 am AWST

 

Northern Territory

7:30 am ACST

 

Queensland

8:00 am AEST

 

South Australia

8:30 am ACDT

 

New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria

9:00 am AEDT

 

New Zealand

11:00 am NZDT

 

And there you go. What are you most excited to see at the next Nintendo Direct? Any predictions for surprise announcements or ports? Will Advance Wars actually ship on time? Do you actually think they’ll show Breath of the Wild 2? Share your corkboard-and-string Zelda theories in the comments below.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Comments

  • Well with the Nintendo Direct happening tomorrow morning at 10am for me Victoria I’m hoping to see some updates or free DLC updates for Mario Party Superstars.
    I also want to see more information on Kirby and The Forgotten Land coming out on March 25 next month.
    I also want to see a new Donkey Kong game been announced along with hopefully an announcement for Super Mario Odyssey 2 and maybe Mario Kart 9.
    That’s all I really want to see for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct.

