No Man’s Sky Is (Somehow) Coming To Switch This Summer

Ari Notis

Published 42 mins ago: February 10, 2022 at 9:08 am -
Filed to:adventure games
entertainment culturejohn walkersingle player video gameswindows games
Screenshot: Nintendo / Hello Games

Procedurally generated prog rock music video No Man’s Sky is coming to Switch later this summer, Nintendo announced today during a 40-minute Nintendo Direct.

First released in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and PC, the space exploration sim has perhaps one of the best-known redemption arcs in gaming. Ahead of release, its developers lofty promises about visiting a bazillion planets, immortalised in print with coverage in vaunted outlets like The New Yorker. This all resulted in delirious anticipation, but upon release, players found a game that, while visually stunning, was devoid of touted features, like functional multiplayer.

A steady wave of updates, expansions, and added content have essentially morphed No Man’s Sky into the game everyone expected. Not sure if you’ve heard, but it’s good now. Along the way, Hello Games expanded its purview and released the game on more platforms.

In 2018, No Man’s Sky landed on Xbox One. Two years later, during the launch window of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, it landed on those, too. And just last year, it (finally) hit a largely “positive” rating on Steam, the popular PC storefront.

Now, it’s coming to Switch. An official date was not announced. Today’s announcement was relatively slim, and didn’t seem to show off anything that’s not already in the game.

That said, it’s hard to imagine such a game running on the relatively lower-powered handheld console, no? It’s technically possibly to play No Man’s Sky offline, but you miss out on many of the good community features that way, and we all have horror stories about the reliability of Nintendo’s online connectivity. Plus, even on the more powerful consoles, No Man’s Sky occasionally sputters.

As Kotaku’s John Walker quipped in Slack, just after the reveal, “I can’t wait to play No Man’s Sky at 8 frames per second!”

Where’s that rumoured “Switch Pro” when you need it?

 

