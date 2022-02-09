See Games Differently

No Steam Deck Version Of Fortnite, Says Epic

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: February 9, 2022 at 5:25 pm -
Filed to:easy anti-cheat
epic gamesfortnitesteamsteam decksteamosvalvevalve corporation
No Steam Deck Version Of Fortnite, Says Epic

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the company has no plans to update Fortnite for Steam Deck compatibility.

Sweeney spoke about a possible Steam Deck port of Fortnite on Twitter, saying that Linux and Epic’s confidence in its security was the primary motivation. According to Sweeney, he isn’t convinced that Linux, the OS on which SteamOS is based,  and its custom kernel configurations, could properly combat cheating in Fortnite. For Sweeney, it seems the decision not to move forward is about scale.

Fortnite isn’t available on Steam anyway, but consider that beside the point. Sweeney’s comment rules out a Linux version in any capacity, which means a version that could run natively on SteamOS is out too.

This might all seem a bit strange because, as Sam Byford at The Verge explains, Epic’s own anti-cheat software, Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), is compatible with Linux. Further, one of Steam Deck’s most vaunted features is its use of a compatibility layer in Linux called Proton. If a developer has compiled a Windows version of their game for Steam, Proton is what will allow it to run on Linux or the Steam Deck.

As a result, the gut response from those in the replies was that Sweeney wasn’t being entirely truthful, and that he just didn’t want his most popular game on a competing storefront’s platform. So he addressed that too:

Sweeney then got back to his usual schedule of posting about business and needling Apple.

You can find out more about the Steam Deck over on our explainer page.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I plan to install Windows on the steam deck anyways, I want to play ASAP, not visit protondb each time to find compatibility work-ya-bastard %command%

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.