Developer Behind Ocarina Of Time On PC Has Past Allegations Of Domestic Abuse, Homophobia And Racism, Reports Claim

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 40 mins ago: February 3, 2022 at 2:30 pm
Developer Behind Ocarina Of Time On PC Has Past Allegations Of Domestic Abuse, Homophobia And Racism, Reports Claim
Screenshot: Twitter

Editor’s note: This piece contains mentions of domestic violence and spousal abuse. 

The development of a native port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the PC has become muddied following allegations of domestic violence, homophobia and racism against one of the project’s lead developers.

According to Twitter user ‘Vertigo moment’, Blake Warner, a.k.a Blawar/Vertigo, had previously been charged with multiple acts of domestic violence against his ex-wife. Warner had allegedly pleaded guilty to the charges but later appealed. The ‘Vertigo moment’ account and other users also posted screenshots of Warner’s more offensive sentiments.

Twitter user Zel, another person working on the port, released a statement suggesting he didn’t share Walker’s views and was only interested in the Ocarina of Time for PC project itself.

However, it seems that too has changed. Zel made an edit to the description of a YouTube video showcasing the Ocarina of Time PC port to state they are no longer working on the project. This was also confirmed by a tweet posted a day after their initial statement.

Screenshot: YouTube

At the time of writing, the project’s Discord server has been deleted.

If you or anyone you know have become the victim of domestic violence or spousal abuse, you’re not on your own and there is help available. You, or someone you trust, can always contact RESPECT or call 1800-RESPECT for assistance and support 24 hours a day.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • As long as you aren’t providing said developer with any monetary benefits (dont donate, have an adblocker if they have their own website), you’d be stretching any sort of logic pretty thin to avoid this on moral grounds.
    Unless the developer adds a ‘domestic abuse’, or ‘call x character a nagger’ feature, their personal views don’t change anything about what the actual project is.

    Good to know though, so that you can avoid ‘supporting’ this, as i know many groups/devs on projects like this have patreons or paypal donations etc.

    Reply

  • Well that blew up in an entirely unexpected direction.

    Getting screwed by Nintendo might be better than getting screwed by his cell mate.

    Reply
