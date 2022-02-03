Developer Behind Ocarina Of Time On PC Has Past Allegations Of Domestic Abuse, Homophobia And Racism, Reports Claim

Editor’s note: This piece contains mentions of domestic violence and spousal abuse.

The development of a native port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the PC has become muddied following allegations of domestic violence, homophobia and racism against one of the project’s lead developers.

According to Twitter user ‘Vertigo moment’, Blake Warner, a.k.a Blawar/Vertigo, had previously been charged with multiple acts of domestic violence against his ex-wife. Warner had allegedly pleaded guilty to the charges but later appealed. The ‘Vertigo moment’ account and other users also posted screenshots of Warner’s more offensive sentiments.

cw for domestic abuse , guns //

IMPORTANT POST ABOUT THE ZELDA PC PORT

Open Ocarina (Zelda 64 PC port) developer vertigo/blawar/Blake Warner is a homophobe, a wife beater and just a general piece of shit. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/6naPErExA0 — Vertigo moment (@eggfucker88) February 1, 2022

These articles match up with the name and face on his Github and indicate him owning several weapons illegally, strangling his wife, attacking her while she was holding her infant son, and taking out a gun presumably to threaten her. https://t.co/CjWQquknaz (2/4) pic.twitter.com/jJsCnmUhlG — Vertigo moment (@eggfucker88) February 1, 2022

Far less serious but also notable: these messages hidden in Switch hacking software Tinfoil. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/OfkTSm4efR — Vertigo moment (@eggfucker88) February 1, 2022

here’s one of his many famous messages (warning for racism and incredibly awful opinions) pic.twitter.com/kBMt4mu4uL — Simon Aarons (@ItsSimonTime) February 1, 2022

I remember blawar he put hate messages in his switch homebrew, calls atmosphere the worst cfw, and didn’t let certain cfw package like kosmos in tinfoil. pic.twitter.com/IsxnzOKzrP — pix (@unity150) February 1, 2022

Twitter user Zel, another person working on the port, released a statement suggesting he didn’t share Walker’s views and was only interested in the Ocarina of Time for PC project itself.

When I work on projects, I do so because my priority is the project itself, therefore the beliefs of others, ex blawar, are not representative of mine. I knew nothing about who blawar was weeks ago, and I was only interested in working on a good port, that hasn’t changed. — zel. (@zel640) February 1, 2022

However, it seems that too has changed. Zel made an edit to the description of a YouTube video showcasing the Ocarina of Time PC port to state they are no longer working on the project. This was also confirmed by a tweet posted a day after their initial statement.

currently am not working on a PC port — zel. (@zel640) February 2, 2022

At the time of writing, the project’s Discord server has been deleted.

If you or anyone you know have become the victim of domestic violence or spousal abuse, you’re not on your own and there is help available. You, or someone you trust, can always contact RESPECT or call 1800-RESPECT for assistance and support 24 hours a day.