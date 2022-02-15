See Games Differently

Paramount Goes All In On Sonic 3 And Knuckles

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: February 16, 2022 at 10:11 am -
Filed to:knuckles
knuckles the echidnaknuckles tv showparamountparamount digital entertainmentparamount picturesparamount plussegasonic the hedgehogsonic the hedgehog 2sonic the hedgehog 2 moviesonic the hedgehog 3sonic the hedgehog 3 moviesonic the hedgehog movie
Paramount Goes All In On Sonic 3 And Knuckles

During a spray of announcements for its Paramount+ streaming service, Paramount Pictures announced it is moving forward on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film and a new TV series centred on Knuckles.

Knuckles the Echidna makes his first appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, played by Idris Elba. The film is set to release in Australia on March 31 (April 8 in the US) and follows Eggman’s return to Earth and the hunt for the Chaos Emeralds.

The film’s cast includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Eggman, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who has played Tails in every Sonic game since 2014, will reprise the character for the film.

Getting a TV show off the ground to bolster its streaming platform is a no-brainer. Netflix and Disney court this kind of tie-in all the time. Spinning up the third film when the second isn’t even out yet, however, is a clear indicator that Paramount feels it has another hit on its hands.

I’ve only got one serious question about all this. Will the third film and the Knuckles TV series will somehow interlock to form a single piece of media? You know, like the Mega Drive cartridges? I’m very old.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I’m sorry, but considering Echidnas are native Australian (and found in parts of New Guinea), and they cast a black Englishman to voice Knuckles. I will not be watching it.

    In today’s world, this simply isn’t good enough. Unacceptable

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.