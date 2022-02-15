Paramount Goes All In On Sonic 3 And Knuckles

During a spray of announcements for its Paramount+ streaming service, Paramount Pictures announced it is moving forward on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film and a new TV series centred on Knuckles.

Knuckles the Echidna makes his first appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, played by Idris Elba. The film is set to release in Australia on March 31 (April 8 in the US) and follows Eggman’s return to Earth and the hunt for the Chaos Emeralds.

The film’s cast includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Eggman, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who has played Tails in every Sonic game since 2014, will reprise the character for the film.

Getting a TV show off the ground to bolster its streaming platform is a no-brainer. Netflix and Disney court this kind of tie-in all the time. Spinning up the third film when the second isn’t even out yet, however, is a clear indicator that Paramount feels it has another hit on its hands.

I’ve only got one serious question about all this. Will the third film and the Knuckles TV series will somehow interlock to form a single piece of media? You know, like the Mega Drive cartridges? I’m very old.