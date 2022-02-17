Perth Dev Brings Flick Stick And Gyro Controls To Fortnite

Fortnite‘s controls just got a major buff, from an Australian dev with a great idea.

Talk to console shooter players about their biggest complaints, and near the top of the list will almost always be unwieldy controls compared to the accuracy of a keyboard and mouse. That same complaint applies to Fortnite, which is playable with a controller on just about every modern platform there is.

Enter Fortnite‘s new flick stick and gyro aiming controls, the invention of Perth-based input specialist Julian “Jibb” Smart.

Jibb is known as the creator of the flick stick input method, which allows the user to point the right stick in certain directions, instantly flicking the camera to match. The trade-off of the flick stick camera controls is that you can no longer aim up or down with the right stick. Instead, you’ll need to activate gyro aiming, a method of physically moving your controller for more precise aiming.

Here, let Jibb explain.

Jibb’s flick stick controls may not suit every Fortnite player down the ground, and that’s fine. What do offer, however, is greater game accessibility for players with decreased hand mobility or finger dexterity. If you give the new controls a go, please let us know how you got on in the comments! We’d love to hear from you!

Fortnite officially added Jibb’s Flick Stick and Gyro controls in its latest v19.30 update for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and other gyro-supported platforms. You can turn them on in the Touch And Motion tab in the Settings menu.