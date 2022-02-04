See Games Differently

Let Us All Appreciate Alphas, The Large Adult Sons Of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Published 36 mins ago: February 4, 2022 at 12:10 pm -
Filed to:Nintendo
nintendo switchpokemonpokemon legends arceus
Image Credit: Valerhian on Reddit

Pokémon Legends: Arceus makes some big changes to the formula, one of which is the introduction of Alpha Pokémon. These oversized specimens are significantly more powerful than your average Poke, hold leadership positions among other wild Pokémon, and require specialised items and battling to take down or capture.

What’s really special about Alpha Pokémon is that they’re big.

Real big.

Absolute units.

Just a bunch of plus-size guys.

Seriously, big lads you can take with you is the best addition to a Pokémon game in years and if you don’t agree, you’re out of your mind. Look at these guys.

Look at them.

This rules.

Even when they’re terrifying, they’re still great.

Please catch many big lads in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and then send me photos of them on Twitter.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

