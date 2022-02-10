Both Portal Games Are Coming To Switch This Year, And I’m Hooting And Hollering

Today’s Nintendo Direct announced that Portal and Portal 2 will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch as the Portal: Companion Collection. This not only marks the first time that a Valve game has been released on a Nintendo console, but also the first collection of both Portal games to be released on a console since the first game’s release as part of The Orange Box in 2007, and Portal 2’s release in 2011.

Huge news for me, personally.

I may be a little biased here, as Portal 2 is one of my favourite games of all time. However, that doesn’t discount how exciting it is to see these games on a portable platform! Considering that both games will be available on the Steam Deck, which will be released in Australia at some point maybe, it’s neat to see that Nintendo Switch users will be able to experience these games.

According to a press release from Valve, the Switch version has been developed in collaboration with NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios and will be available via the Nintendo eShop for a targeted price of $19.99 USD ($27.85 AUD, or most likely $29.99). You can check out the trailer shown in today’s Nintendo Direct below.

So that’s what Lightspeed Studios has been up to.

Not to get anybody’s hopes up, but taking into account that Valve has gone out of their way to have the bundle developed for the Nintendo Switch, we wouldn’t be surprised if they have plans to go full Bethesda-Skyrim and release the Portal: Companion Collection for other consoles. It would make sense considering the Portal series has been one of Valve’s most successful series, earning over 100 industry awards and reportedly selling over 35 million units worldwide put together.

Are you excited for the Portal: Companion Collection to be released on the Nintendo Switch? What other consoles would you be keen to see the collection on? Let us know!

Portal: Companion Collection will be released on Nintendo Switch later this year.