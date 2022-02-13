Even One Of The Producers Of Mother 3 Wants It Released Worldwide

The western localisation of Mother 3 has been a cause that many have got behind, now including the producer of the game itself.

Mother 3, released almost 16 years ago for the Game Boy Advance, is considered by those who’ve played it as one of the best Japanese RPGs of all time. With Mother 2 being released in the west as Earthbound and receiving praise from all directions and ports to many, many Nintendo consoles, there’s no surprise that people in the west are dying for a Mother 3 localisation. I mean, the first Mother game was released in Japan in 1989 and didn’t get a worldwide release until 2015 as Earthbound Beginnings (that’s a whopping 26 years between launch and localisation), so, understandably, many are still holding out hope.

Now, a new fighter has jumped into the ring. In an interview with Nintendo Everything, producer of Mother 3 Shinichi Kameoka expressed that he’d “also love to see Mother 3 released in the US and Europe.” He’s also echoed what many fans have been thinking for years, saying, “As a lover of games, I will continue to wait for Mother 3’s release worldwide release.” Kameoka, whose work also consists of the Mana series and is currently the president and CEO of Brownies, reflects fondly on his work on Mother 3, stating, “I remember how Mr. Itoi rewrote all the placeholder text that our staff had put in, and the atmosphere of the game changed completely. That was really eye-opening.”

If there’s anyone fans want to support the cause, it’s definitely a big name that worked on the title. Of course, second to Nintendo themselves. While Nintendo has pretty much been silent when it comes to the localisation of Mother 3, fans in the west who simply refused to wait have put massive time and effort into fan translations. I’m starting to sound like a broken record, but this is another great example of a dedicated fanbase doing the work that a big company refuses to do, which speaks volumes for both bodies. So while there are English translations available for the game online, there is still hope that an official localisation of the game will make its way to Nintendo consoles eventually. With one of the big names behind the title voicing his support, maybe this time Nintendo will listen!

In the meantime, both Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings are available to play on the Nintendo Switch Online library, so if you’ve never played an Earthbound game before, get on it.