Here’s What The PSVR2 Headset Looks Like, In Case You Were Wondering

PlayStation has dropped the first look at its next-gen PSVR2 headset. There are three images to scour for details — the first is the one in the header on this article, but you can see a larger version here if you’d like. I’ll sprinkle the other two in through this piece.

The image drop came from a new PlayStation Blog post by Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s Senior Vice President, Platform Experience. Nishino talks about how the PSVR2 headset bears a resemblance to the curved shape of the revised controllers. He’s right, it does. The HMD is all smooth curves and sculpted edges, covered in the white-on-black matte aesthetic of the PS5 hardware.

In addition to the look of the thing, comfort is apparently very important too. Nishino says one of the key points of positive feedback Sony received around the original PSVR headset regarded its weight and balancing. He writes that the goal is a headset that should feel so light as to help you forget you’re wearing it.

The PSVR2 headset will also use a similar adjustable headband to the original HMD. You place one hand on the headrest at the front and the other on the band at the rear, pulling it back to slip over your head. You then adjust the strap by pulling downward at the rear and using the knobs on the sides and rear to tighten. When not in use, the band retracts to sit cleanly behind the visor.

It also introduces a new vent design for improved airflow. I can hear PSVR owners sighing with relief from here. Vents. Cooling. Airflow. No more foggy lenses. Maybe a slightly less sweaty headband.

The front of the PSVR2 headset bears the four primary cameras for position-tracking. There’s also an embossed PlayStation logo on either side in case you forget who made it.

The PlayStation VR 2 does not yet have a release date, nor confirmed pricing.