Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Reportedly Delayed To 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the long-awaited next game from Batman: Arkham franchise developer Rocksteady Games, which released its last major title all the way back in 2015.

In saying that, that’s not actually that long considering big AAA games that are actually worth playing tend to take a while to develop. The game, originally announced in 2020, has been described as Arkham meets Borderlands, with the single-player Batman-focused gameplay being replaced with a four-player co-op experience packed to the brim with edgy banter.

Unfortunately, if you’ve been pumping yourself up to play characters like Bozo The Evil Clown and Grumple The Worst, you might be waiting a little bit longer. According to a report from Bloomberg, sources close to the developer have stated that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been quietly delayed to 2023. The news comes after multiple games from Warner Media have been subject to delays, with games based on Harry Potter, Batman, and Star Wars originally planned for 2021 releases but ultimately being pushed back to this year.

Confusingly, there is a Batman game coming out this year in Gotham Knights and yet it has no relation to the Arkham series. I say confusingly as the name is a little too close to Rocksteady’s last Batman title. Despite this minor confusion, that game is set to release this year after Warner Bros Montreal stated that the team needed more time to work on the game. I’m a believer that developers should take as long as they need to make a good game, as a fully finished game that came out later than expected is better than a half-finished mess that came out earlier to please the masses. Hopefully, this will be the case for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Currently, there has been no official announcement from Warner Media that the game has been delayed until next year, so we’re still technically in the speculation era. If the past Arkham games are anything to go by in terms of quality, taking the extra time to make Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would probably end up making it more worthwhile. On the other hand, maybe they could go down the path of the Suicide Squad films and make a horrible game first and then a better one later.