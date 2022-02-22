Bethesda Is Shutting Down Its PC Game Launcher In May

Bethesda will be shutting down their Bethesda.net PC game launcher this May.

According to an article on Bethesda.net, the publisher and developer will be ‘sunsetting’ their Bethesda.net Launcher on PC this May, which will only affect those who play their Bethesda games from the launcher. Sad news for a dedicated handful of people.

The post mentions that from early April, users will be able to begin the process of migrating their game library and wallet contents to Steam. This means that users won’t lose any games or money they have on the Bethesda.net Launcher, but it will mean that they will need to use Steam to access their Bethesda games in future. However, some games will require manual transfers of save data with Bethesda stating, “you will still use your Bethesda.net login to sign in to play.”

“We encourage our Bethesda.net Launcher community to continue their experience on Steam. In early April, you will be able to migrate your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account. Any title you own on the Bethesda.net Launcher will be available to you free on Steam. Your purchases will carry over to your Steam account. Many game saves will also transfer, however some may require manual copying.”

Despite the closure of the launcher, the Skyrim rejuvenators have made it clear that Bethesda.net accounts will still be supported, and you will still need an active Bethesda.net account to access services such as game mods, in-game items, and access to exclusive news and updates. The company has also made it clear that they will only be supporting account transfers to Steam, so apologies to any Epic Games Store Baddies and GOG Galaxy Girls.

Bethesda has also posted a completely separate FAQ page for Fallout 76 and how the sunsetting of the launcher will affect the game. To keep it short and sweet, all the questions are essentially, “What about my thing? Will I still have this thing?”, to which Bethesda replies with, “Yes.” Any and all content and progress in Fallout 76 will be transferrable to Steam when the time comes to do so.

Rest in peace Bethesda.net Launcher, I hardly knew ya.