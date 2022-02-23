Sad Halo Fans Buy Cool Dragon Gun Attachment, Discover It Looks Like A Cheeto Instead

For the fourth run of its samurai event, Halo Infinite is selling a weapon attachment shaped like a dragon. It affixes to the barrel of your battle rifle, in theory making your gun look like it’s spitting fire every time you shoot. Only problem? From a first-person perspective — y’know, the perspective from which you actually play Halo Infinite — it looks nothing like a dragon.

In Halo Infinite’s microtransaction store this week, you’ll see the Crimson Serpent Weapon Set up for grabs for 600 credits ($US6 ($8), or a little cheaper if you’re a member of Game Pass). It includes a sumptuous red-and-black weapon skin that works with eight guns — including, at long last, the Hydra launcher — plus the Orochi’s Breath weapon attachment, which is supposed to look like this:

But in an actual match, it looks like…a Cheeto:

i think 343 is forgetting that halo is first person, it looks like i have a hot cheeto on my gun pic.twitter.com/BKVIurMxsX — Roman (@Druk_RN) February 22, 2022

Others have pointed out how, when you apply a green skin to you battle rifle, Orochi’s Breath bears strong resemblance to a chewed piece of irradiated Extra:

**PSA** for anyone thinking about buying Crimson Serpent Weapon set in #HaloInfinite this is what the Orochi’s Breath looks like in game ???????? looks like I got gum stuck on the barrel of my BR pic.twitter.com/mA4mAUmIOo — boa (@boaXBL) February 22, 2022

It’s easy to see how a player could end up with this. There is, after all, no way to preview how weapon attachments will actually look like in the game before you purchase them. It’s less clear how the design made it through the development process without anyone pointing a finger and going, “lol.” Representatives for Microsoft, Halo Infinite’s publisher, did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month, developer 343 Industries overhauled how Halo Infinite’s microtransaction store worked, decoupling individual items from bundles, and lowering prices across the board. By and large, the Crimson Serpent Weapon Set is a better deal than those previously available; more than half a dozen weapon skins for 600 credits is the type of price that’d have been unheard of before the shop’s rework. Players have responded in kind, calling it everything from “pretty good deal” to “the best value out of any bundle.”

But Orochi’s Breath raises a minor issue: Halo Infinite should let you see what weapon attachments look like from a first-person perspective before you buy them. It’s the tiniest of quibbles, but when you’re asking people to fork over very real money, such a feature should be present. Otherwise, you’ll have players accidentally buying a Cheeto.