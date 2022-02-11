ScribbleTaku 2

Friday again? No problem! It almost feels like the last ScribbleTaku was only yesterday.

Monday’s ScribbleTaku, as I mentioned, was a new favourite of mine. Of course, it was Death’s Door, a game that made it to many a Best Games Of 2021 list, with Ari’s top ten consisting entirely of it. And rightly so. Death’s Door is so much fun, challenging enough to remain engaging, and rewarding enough to make the challenges feel worth it. Not to mention, the bird is very cute and the art style in general is just lovely.

This win goes to louie, who got it in one. Congratulations!

This next game is a cult classic. What is it?