Published 8 mins ago: February 18, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello dolls! Back to the regular schedule after the double-up last week!

Last week was a bit of a journey to the crypts, but it was of course Façade, an indie artificial intelligence PC game where you must try to act like a normal human being when visiting your two adult friends at their apartment. Many have noted that if you even mention melons, you will be asked to leave. That is absolutely not on. Incredibly disrespectful. How dare you.

facade
Image: Michael Mateas and Andrew Stern

This was definitely a deep cut, and I understand the confusion among guesses. You all did a great job, but the winning answer was The Melbourne Pirate’s. Well done, shouts out!

No clues here. What’s this next one?

