ScribbleTaku 2

Hey friends! Last week‘s ScribbleTaku was just a little goofy silly moment.

Everybody got this one right, as it was clearer than day. Last week’s ScribbleTaku was Bubsy 3D, the first and only 3D Bubsy game. It was released exclusively on the first PlayStation game, and is notoriously known as being forever in it’s flop era. Don’t tell him that, though. Bubsy wouldn’t like that.

Shouts out to namiwakiru, Mad Danny, and djbear who knew exactly what the fuck was up.

Now it’s time for the next little goof. What’s this next one?