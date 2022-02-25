See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

3
Published 56 mins ago: February 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hey friends! Last week‘s ScribbleTaku was just a little goofy silly moment.

Everybody got this one right, as it was clearer than day. Last week’s ScribbleTaku was Bubsy 3D, the first and only 3D Bubsy game. It was released exclusively on the first PlayStation game, and is notoriously known as being forever in it’s flop era. Don’t tell him that, though. Bubsy wouldn’t like that.

He’s always watching. (Image: Accolade)

Shouts out to namiwakiru, Mad Danny, and djbear who knew exactly what the fuck was up.

Now it’s time for the next little goof. What’s this next one?

Comments

  • That was all Danny, he knew the game exactly.

    Love this one, it’s clearly Elderly Wedding Band, can’t wait to play it.

      • Haha!
        Well now you have me second guessing myself….could this be the long rumoured deleted scene from the Lord of The Rings, the one said to change everything we know about the films?!

