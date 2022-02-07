See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: February 7, 2022 at 4:00 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Howdy folks! Sorry I’m late from last last week, I got the booster and became a husk of a woman! Never fear, this week will have two ScribbleTaku’s to make up for my silly little sickness.

The game from last week was Rust, the incredibly unforgiving multiplayer-only survival game where you start the game butt-arse naked and must try not to die immediately. If you haven’t already made progress in the game, it’s a little tricky. If you have, it’s a lot of fun! It is made by the aptly-named Facepunch Studios.

Image: Facepunch Studios.

The winner of this one goes to namiwakiru, who got it in one. Shouts out to smegwolf for a fantastically immersive story of playing the game, which I highly recommend you check out.

This next one is a favourite of mine. What game is it?

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

