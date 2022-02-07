ScribbleTaku 2

Howdy folks! Sorry I’m late from last last week, I got the booster and became a husk of a woman! Never fear, this week will have two ScribbleTaku’s to make up for my silly little sickness.

The game from last week was Rust, the incredibly unforgiving multiplayer-only survival game where you start the game butt-arse naked and must try not to die immediately. If you haven’t already made progress in the game, it’s a little tricky. If you have, it’s a lot of fun! It is made by the aptly-named Facepunch Studios.

The winner of this one goes to namiwakiru, who got it in one. Shouts out to smegwolf for a fantastically immersive story of playing the game, which I highly recommend you check out.

This next one is a favourite of mine. What game is it?