Sims 4 Wedding Expansion Won’t Release In Russia Over Homophobic ‘Federal Laws’

The Russian government is notoriously homophobic, to the point where a law was passed in 2013 that everyone outside of Russia simply refers to as the ‘Russian gay propaganda law’. Which goes a long way to explaining why EA won’t be releasing the latest Sims expansion in the region.

In a blog post called Our Commitment to You: A Letter To Our Players from The Sims Team, developers Maxis explain that one of the wedding-themed expansion’s storylines — involving a same-sex marriage between two characters — was “not something we could freely share around the world”, and in particular, the team wanted to “explain the decision we’ve made to not release this pack in Russia.”

It comes down to a simple choice: the team could tell the stories they wanted to tell and avoid the Russian market, upsetting some local fans, or they could water down their content to meet the needs of certain “federal laws” and release the game in the country. They have chosen the former.

Here’s the letter in full: