Here’s What To Expect From Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is happening and it’ll be out in 2022! It comes to us following the success of the 2020 movie featuring the blue blur and the arguably hot Dr. Robotnik. Of course being received well across the board would mean the movie is entitled to a sequel, which was confirmed shortly after the release of the movie.

Now that it’s almost 2022, we know a reasonable amount about Sonic the Hedgehog 2, its plot, its characters and what it means for the future of Sonic. Here’s everything we know so far.

Everything we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Firstly, we know that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be named as such with no alternate heading (like The Matrix 4 actually being The Matrix Resurrections). We also know that it will feature more characters from the original Sonic games, like Tails and Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be spin-dashing into Australian theatres on March 31 2022. Keep in mind that, like with most movies released over the 2021 and 2022 period, there’s a chance that this could be delayed. We’ll keep this page up to date if that happens.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailers

So far we’ve only seen one trailer of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel – it was released during The Game Awards 2021. Here’s the trailer.

So that trailer rules. It looks like a more explosive movie than the original 2019 film, taking more from the games in terms of plot and characters than that first one did. From what we’ve seen, we can source a pretty good idea of what the film will be about – a bit speculative for now, sure, but it’s Sonic, let’s get hyped about Sonic!

Some Sonic posters for you

Paramount Pictures dropped from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 posters today, they’re mega cute.

His enemies are roadquill.

2 Tails 2 Furious.

& Knuckles.

What’s the story?

Set after the original Sonic movie where everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog saved the world from the evil Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carey), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) has taken to being a superhero-like vigilante, fighting bad guys at night, chowing down on Chilli Dogs and making mistakes along the way (being “sloppy” by pipe-bombing the sewer of a city street).

Amidst all of that, Sonic’s human friend Tom Wachowski (played by James Marsden) tells Sonic that his time will come – and it looks like his time is now, given what… Entails with the rest of the trailer.

Dr. Robotnik is back, baby. Likely the source of a green and grey energy-storm-tornado-thing and returning to earth in an egg-shaped pod from a space station, the classic Sonic villain has returned with a whole manner of deadly inventions and rockets, along with a newfound source of ultimate power – a chaos emerald.

For those playing at home, chaos emeralds are the most powerful things in the videogame universe of Sonic. They form a lot of the plot points in the original games, including as collectibles in secret zones. What chaos the gem in the movie will cause, we’ll have to wait and see.

Now, onto Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Voiced by Idris Elba). These two iconic characters from the original sonic games will be making an appearance in the film, with Tails being a lovely lighthearted sidekick to Sonic and Knuckles being a brooding and strong antagonist. We might see him come around in the movie, but we don’t know yet.

It looks like Tails will be helping Sonic beat Dr. Robotnik in this one, while Knuckles will be working with Dr. Robotnik, at least from what we’ve gathered from the trailer.

In an interview a few months back, Idris Elba said that he wouldn’t make Knuckles sound ‘sexy’. An odd thing to say about a red echidna, but we’ll go with it.

Should I watch Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)?

I wouldn’t call it essential viewing, but you’d probably be better off watching the first one before going into the second. The plot of the original movie is pretty easy to write off, but it’s a fun ride, so if you’re unsure if you’d like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, maybe give the first flick a go.

If you’re a Sonic superfan, definitely watch the first one, but if you’re not really committed to Sonic in any way, you won’t feel too out of your depth watching the second one, at least at first glance.

Oh, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has already been booked, so there’s that.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we'll make further updates as we learn more about Sonic the Hedgehog 2.